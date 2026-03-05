John Daly II Sounded Just Like Dad When Sharing His Post-Round Plans

John Daly II shares not only a name and a sport with his dad, but also a personality, it seems.

The 22-year-old golfer is making his PGA Tour debut in this week’s Puerto Rico Open. He’s still competing collegiately for Arkansas, and he flew from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Puerto Rico this week after a Razorbacks tournament.

Daly II has had a big week and he’s understandably exhausted from all that traveling and golf. He shot 2-under on the day, placing him tied for 19th as of Thursday afternoon. Not too bad for his first official PGA Tour round.

After the first round, Daly II was asked how he planned to prepare for the second round on Friday. He was extremely honest—he doesn’t plan to practice any more golf today.

“I would say I’d go hit balls, but I’m a little tired, so I’m just probably going to go to the beach and do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day,” Daly II said, while laughing.

Does this sound familiar to anyone?

PGA Tour’s social media account soon reminded golf fans of where Daly II learned this strategy (or maybe lack thereof)—his dad, golf legend John Daly.

Below is a clip of the elder Daly sharing his golf preparation routine around the time he won the 1995 Open Championship. It seemed to work for him.

“I’m going to hit balls for maybe 20 minutes, probably a little bit, smoke four or five cigarettes, drink three Diet Cokes and go to the first tee. Somedays I won’t even go to the range," he said.

It’s safe to say Daly II was channeling his dad in his response on Thursday. What an iconic way to introduce yourself to the PGA Tour. We’ll see how it works out for the 22-year-old and if he’ll have similar results to his dad.

Daly father-son duo appearances

While Thursday marked Daly II’s PGA Tour debut as an individual player, this isn’t his first time competing in a Tour event. He and his father have played in a handful of PNC Championships, a PGA Tour event for professionals to compete alongside a family member. The father-son duo won the tournament in 2021, with Tiger and Charlie Woods notably coming in second place.

The Dalys were runners-up in 2018, 2022 and tied for second just this past December.

The elder Daly currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions alongside other players ages 50 and older. Maybe one day we’ll see the father and son tee it up in the same tournament, like in a major.

