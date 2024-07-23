John Daly Jr. Qualifies for the 2024 U.S. Amateur
At age 21, John Daly Jr., the son of two-time major winner John Daly, qualified for the 2024 U.S. Amateur.
The tournament will be held next month at Hazeltine in Minnesota where some of the best young golfers will compete. The tournament will be played August 12–18.
In order to claim his spot for the U.S. Amateur, Daly finished with a 2-under 68 at Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club at the qualifier event. He competed in a 5-for-4 playoff at the end of his round in order to solidify a spot at Hazeltine.
The young Daly made his Korn Ferry Tour debut last month at the Compliance Solutions Championship. He missed the cut by nine strokes at that event.
Daly has played for the Arkansas men's golf team for two of the last three years. During the 2023–24 season, he averaged a 71.78 over 23 rounds. He had six top-20 finishes in the first six events of the season.
The Daly father-son duo won the 2021 PNC Championship, and they've been named runners-up in 2018 and 2022.