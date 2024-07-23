SI

John Daly Jr. Qualifies for the 2024 U.S. Amateur

Madison Williams

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; John Daly II plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; John Daly II plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At age 21, John Daly Jr., the son of two-time major winner John Daly, qualified for the 2024 U.S. Amateur.

The tournament will be held next month at Hazeltine in Minnesota where some of the best young golfers will compete. The tournament will be played August 12–18.

In order to claim his spot for the U.S. Amateur, Daly finished with a 2-under 68 at Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club at the qualifier event. He competed in a 5-for-4 playoff at the end of his round in order to solidify a spot at Hazeltine.

The young Daly made his Korn Ferry Tour debut last month at the Compliance Solutions Championship. He missed the cut by nine strokes at that event.

Daly has played for the Arkansas men's golf team for two of the last three years. During the 2023–24 season, he averaged a 71.78 over 23 rounds. He had six top-20 finishes in the first six events of the season.

The Daly father-son duo won the 2021 PNC Championship, and they've been named runners-up in 2018 and 2022.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf