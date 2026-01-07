John Daly Finds New Masters Week Home After Hooters Closure
According to WRDW Channel 12 in Augusta, Ga., Top Dawg Tavern will host the 59-year-old during the year's first major.
New year, new home for John Daly.
Every year during the Masters, the two-time major champion did meet-and-greets and camped out at the Hooters in Augusta, Ga. However, a rift was thrown into his annual plans when the restaurant closed and was demolished last year.
But no need to worry. According to WRDW Channel 12 in Augusta, Ga., Top Dawg Tavern will host the 59-year-old during Masters week in early April, roughly a half mile from Augusta National Golf Club.
In March, Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations.
