Jon Rahm Details Wild Celebration With Tyrrell Hatton After Making Ryder Cup Team
It sounds like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton really know how to party.
A few weeks ago, Hatton went viral for detailing the wild celebration he and Rahm partook in after they both received the call to join Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday. The two golfers apparently didn't feel very well the next day.
Rahm shared his side of the story on Thursday when speaking to media at Bethpage before the Ryder Cup tees off.
“I don’t drink that much but luckily I have a bigger tank to put it in," Rahm said. "...I understand the pride he felt and why he wanted to celebrate, plus it being the end of the [LIV] season for us. The problem was the amount of things we mixed, 'cuz I'm not going to get into amount, I'm sure he did. Between wine, gin and tonic, amaretto sour, one margarita for some reason and then this strawberry lemonade vodka thing that we don't know what it was. The bartender was very great, but that was just a little bit too much.
"None of us were feeling good on Monday, but he was definitely feeling the worst."
Hatton did mention in his story a couple weeks ago that he woke up covered in his own vomit, so Rahm is definitely right with this comment. And, based on everything they mixed, it makes sense.
Let's see how this duo does this week at the Ryder Cup and if they can secure a back-to-back victory for Team Europe.