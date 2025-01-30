Jordan Spieth Reveals Gnarly Wrist Injury He Suffered at Last Year’s British Open
Jordan Spieth had a year to forget in 2024. The three-time major champion struggled all season with a wrist injury which greatly hindered his ability to perform on the golf course.
The injury has plagued Spieth since 2023, but it wasn’t until last year's British Open that the 31-year-old decided enough was enough.
While speaking with Jim Nantz at a Q&A Wednesday night and reported via Golfweek, Jordan explained what happened at Royal Troon.
“I got [the tendon] back in before I hit my tee shot, and that’s when I thought maybe that’s the last straw. Maybe we should probably do something about this,” he said. “I don’t really feel like playing like this anymore.”
Spieth finished the season and then had surgery once he was eliminated from the FedEx Cup playoffs. He continued to explain the recovery process since his surgery.
“A real ball, if I hit more than 40, 50 yards hurt pretty bad on impact,” he told Nantz. “Then at around Week 12, which is what my surgeon thought it would be of the recovery time, there was a stretch there between like 11 and a half and 12 and a half where I could start to hit on a ball count and I would hit one, say a 6-iron thin off the heel and it hurt real bad.
“Then one day the thin heel one just didn't hurt anymore. I hit it and I was like that should be the exact same as it was yesterday and it just didn't hurt.”
Spieth is unsure of how he will play in his first start since the surgery.
“I wouldn't be surprised if I'm in the top 10 entering Sunday here, but I wouldn't be surprised if I'm not,” he said.
If there is anywhere that Spieth can play well despite some rust, it’s Pebble Beach. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017 and also has three top-10 finishes in the event in his past five starts.