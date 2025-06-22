SI

Justin Thomas Came So Close to Hitting Volunteer With His Driver After Club Toss

Andy Nesbitt

Justin Thomas quickly apologized to the volunteer almost hitting him with his driver.
Justin Thomas quickly apologized to the volunteer almost hitting him with his driver. / @GolfonCBS

Justin Thomas had a frustrated reaction to a bad tee shot in Saturday's third round of the Travelers Championship and came really close to taking out a volunteer standing nearby in the process.

The PGA Tour star entered Saturday's round tied for the lead but struggled all afternoon before finishing with a 3-over 73. He's now tied for 14th heading into Sunday and sits 10 shots back of the leader, Tommy Fleetwood.

On the 13th hole Thomas hit his drive out of bounds down the left side and during his follow through he let go of his driver and sent it sailing toward the volunteer who was busy tracking the shot.

Thankfully the club didn't hit the volunteer and Thomas was quick to apologize to him after he saw what happened.

This was pretty wild:

That was really close to be being an ugly moment. Thomas then hit a provisional tee shot and was heard apologizing to volunteer again before heading down the fairway.

