Keegan Bradley Had Special Celebration With His Sons After Ace in Masters Par 3 Contest

Andy Nesbitt

Keegan Bradley and his family loved his hole in one at the Masters Par 3 Contest.
Keegan Bradley and his family loved his hole in one at the Masters Par 3 Contest. / Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Masters Par 3 contest is going Wednesday afternoon in Augusta and it didn't take long for the roars to be heard from the crowd thanks to a hole in one by Keegan Bradley.

The current Ryder Cup captain has become a fan favorite over the years and while the crowd's excitement for him after his ace was really cool, his celebration with his young sons was even better.

Check out how much fun the Bradley family had going nuts after his hole in one on the sixth hole.

That's a moment they'll never forget.

The 2025 Masters gets underway Thursday morning. We'll have to wait and see if Bradley will have any more celebrations this weekend in Augusta.

