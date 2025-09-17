LIV Golf Announces First Tournament Title Sponsor
LIV Golf has its first title sponsor.
The circuit announced on Wednesday that its tournament next March at the Hong Kong Golf Club will be known as HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong.
“Once again, Hong Kong Golf Club will provide a world-class stage for our elite players and teams to compete,” LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said, “and the opportunity for LIV Golf and HSBC to drive meaningful impact together.”
In July, the Saudi-backed tour named HSBC its “official international banking partner,” and the company’s logo will appear on the collors of both the uniforms of the Crushers GC and Majesticks GC.
This isn’t the first foray into golf for HSBC. The multinational financial services company has served as a sponsor of the British Open, AIG Women’s British Open, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (DP World Tour) and the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.
LIV Golf’s 2026 season will feature 14 events across 10 countries and five continents.