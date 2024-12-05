LIV Golf's Bubba Watson Addresses His Future After Missed Cut at Saudi International
There are numerous questions surrounding the 2025 rosters for LIV Golf's 13 teams, with one of the bigger ones involving Bubba Watson and his status for the coming season. Watson finished in the relegation zone this season, but as a captain can choose to continue playing for his RangeGoats GC.
However, it is fair to wonder if the 46-year-old who hasn't registered a single top-10 finish since May 2023 may be close to the end of the line competitively.
This week, Watson played alongside 41 other LIV Golf members at the Saudi International on the Asian Tour and missed the cut. Afterward, Watson discussed his future as well as plans for his team while speaking to the UK golf site bunkered.
“My dream scenario is play next year,” Watson said. “I’m the owner, if I really want to I can put myself in there. We’ve got to just see what’s out there, what’s available."
The two-time Masters champion also addressed why the big name signings have yet to land for LIV this offseason.
“People want a lot of money. After we took the chance, we did all the stuff to make the league start, people think they’re owed as well,” Watson said.
“There’s a few (names) out there. There’s a couple teams battling for the same person. We’re looking everywhere, the best amateurs. I’m not looking just for an American. Someone who can help us going forward. I would love to see a bit more youth on my team ... we’ve got to make moves fast.”
Watson hinted that if his team were able to land a player that would significantly improve the roster, he'd consider stepping away as a player.
“Rory (McIlroy) might call me and say ‘hey man, can I have a spot?’” Watson said, jokingly. “That’s what I’m saying. We’ve got to wait and see.”
Watson wasn't the only player at the Saudi International whose future is in doubt. Pat Perez of the 4Aces has his contract expiring on Jan. 1 and he struggled in 2024 without a single top-10 in the LIV season. The 48-year-old also missed the cut this week at Riyadh Golf Course, as did the 4Aces captain Dustin Johnson.
The 4Aces recently acquired Thomas Pieters in an effort to get younger, and the Belgian got off to a solid start at the Saudi International with back-to-back rounds of 67 to sit in a tie for 11th.