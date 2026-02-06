LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Season Debut in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf returns to the course this week with its season-opening event under the lights at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. It’s offering a $30 million total purse, with $4 to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.
Not sure if you’ve heard, but LIV Golf made a few headlines in its offseason, including a change to 72-hole events, the departure of major-winners Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, and a ruling from the Official World Golf Ranking, which will now award points to the top-10 finishers at each LIV event.
The team-event prize boost to $10 million is double the money from 2025 events, and for the first time all 13 teams will receive cash prizes.
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau headline this week’s field, as they will at most fields at LIV Golf, and they’re inarguably the league’s two biggest stars. Ten players are making their LIV Golf debut this week: Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Michael La Sasso, Ben An, Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song, Elvis Smylie, Yosuke Asaji, Bjorn Hellgren and Richard Lee.
Here are the payouts for LIV Golf Riyadh. This article will be udpated at the conclusion of play.
2026 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $450,000
10: $415,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $147,500
36: $145,000
37: $142,500
38: $140,000
39: $137,500
40: $135,000
41: $132,500
42: $130,000
43: $129,000
44: $128,000
45: $127,000
46: $126,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
LIV Golf Riyadh Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10 $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
