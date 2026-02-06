SI

LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Season Debut in Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf is under the lights and offering a $30 million total purse this week. Here’s the full breakdown of payouts.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off in the first round at LIV Golf Riyadh.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off in the first round at LIV Golf Riyadh. | Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters via Imagn Images

LIV Golf returns to the course this week with its season-opening event under the lights at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. It’s offering a $30 million total purse, with $4 to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.

Not sure if you’ve heard, but LIV Golf made a few headlines in its offseason, including a change to 72-hole events, the departure of major-winners Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, and a ruling from the Official World Golf Ranking, which will now award points to the top-10 finishers at each LIV event.

The team-event prize boost to $10 million is double the money from 2025 events, and for the first time all 13 teams will receive cash prizes.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau headline this week’s field, as they will at most fields at LIV Golf, and they’re inarguably the league’s two biggest stars. Ten players are making their LIV Golf debut this week: Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Michael La Sasso, Ben An, Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song, Elvis Smylie, Yosuke Asaji, Bjorn Hellgren and Richard Lee.

Here are the payouts for LIV Golf Riyadh. This article will be udpated at the conclusion of play.

2026 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $450,000

10: $415,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $147,500

36: $145,000

37: $142,500

38: $140,000

39: $137,500

40: $135,000

41: $132,500

42: $130,000

43: $129,000

44: $128,000

45: $127,000

46: $126,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

LIV Golf Riyadh Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10 $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

