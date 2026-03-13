LIV Golf Singapore Final Payouts, Prize Money and Results

LIV Golf continued its Far East travels this week in Singapore, offering a $30 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.

The league will play in South Africa next week, then top players will next be seen at the Masters in early April. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm figure to be LIV's top contenders at Augusta and are coming into form—DeChambeau led through 36 holes in Singapore while Jon Rahm was in a chasing pack three shots back.

The Spaniard also won the week prior in Hong Kong, an impressive cap to a whirlwind week with all the discourse around a DP World Tour deal he turned down.

In the ongoing team competition, Rahm's Legion XIII team is third in the standings behind the all-Australian Ripper GC and Dustin Johnson's 4Aces.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Singapore. This will be updated Sunday after the tournament.

2026 LIV Golf Singapore results, payouts

WIN: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

Team payouts

WIN: $3,000,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10: $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

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