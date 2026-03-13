LIV Golf Singapore Final Payouts, Prize Money and Results
LIV Golf continued its Far East travels this week in Singapore, offering a $30 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.
The league will play in South Africa next week, then top players will next be seen at the Masters in early April. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm figure to be LIV's top contenders at Augusta and are coming into form—DeChambeau led through 36 holes in Singapore while Jon Rahm was in a chasing pack three shots back.
The Spaniard also won the week prior in Hong Kong, an impressive cap to a whirlwind week with all the discourse around a DP World Tour deal he turned down.
In the ongoing team competition, Rahm's Legion XIII team is third in the standings behind the all-Australian Ripper GC and Dustin Johnson's 4Aces.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Singapore. This will be updated Sunday after the tournament.
2026 LIV Golf Singapore results, payouts
WIN: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
Team payouts
WIN: $3,000,000
2: $1,500,000
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10: $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.Follow johnschwarb