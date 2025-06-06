SI

LIV Golf Virginia Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf is offering a $4 million prize to this week's individual winner. Here's the full breakdown of prize money.

Jeff Ritter

DeChambeau headlines this week's LIV Golf field.
DeChambeau headlines this week's LIV Golf field. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LIV Golf is in Virginia this week for a final tune-up before several of its players compete in next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont. This week's LIV event is offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team event.

Bryson DeChambeau headlines this week's field as he prepares to defend his U.S. Open title next week. A total of 13 LIV golfers are set to tee off at Oakmont next week.

Joaquin Niemann has won three LIV events this year and he leads LIV's individual standings. DeChambeau won LIV's most recent event, in South Korea.

Another big payday is up for grabs this week. Below are the final payouts for LIV Golf Virginia. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 LIV Golf Virginia Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Virginia Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

