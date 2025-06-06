LIV Golf Virginia Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf is in Virginia this week for a final tune-up before several of its players compete in next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont. This week's LIV event is offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team event.
Bryson DeChambeau headlines this week's field as he prepares to defend his U.S. Open title next week. A total of 13 LIV golfers are set to tee off at Oakmont next week.
Joaquin Niemann has won three LIV events this year and he leads LIV's individual standings. DeChambeau won LIV's most recent event, in South Korea.
Another big payday is up for grabs this week. Below are the final payouts for LIV Golf Virginia. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 LIV Golf Virginia Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Virginia Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000