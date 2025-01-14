Live Updates: Tiger Woods Makes His TGL Debut
Week 2 of the TGL has arrived, and its biggest star is teeing it up.
Tiger Woods, a co-founder of the tech-infused simulator golf league (our Bob Harig wrote an excellent primer on TGL if you need to get up to speed), is making his debut with his Jupiter Links team, which Tuesday will include Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. Their opponent is Los Angeles Golf Club, with Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose.
Follow here for live updates during the match.
Straight to the source
At the top of the broadcast, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt interviewed Woods and asked him about seeing TGL come to life.
“It is a reality now,” Woods said. “To be able to showcase golf like this in prime time, I don't think it gets any better than that.
“We’re going to have fun. I've got two unbelievable great talkers on my team, I think we’ll be giving each other crap more than the other team. We just want to showcase golf and have a lot of fun and entertain everyone who’s watching.”
During introductions, Woods was the last man out with the opening bars to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” blaring in the arena.
Leading off
Our Bob Harig is on site and posted on X that Woods is expected to tee off first in the match. The first nine holes are played in a three-man alternate-shot format.