LPGA Chevron Championship Preview: Players to Watch, Tee Times, How to Watch
LPGA major championship season is here.
It will kick off this week with the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, where the event has been played since 2023 after moving from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after 50 years.
The 132-player field will play for a $7.9 million purse, with the winner collecting $1.2 million and having a chance to carry the tradition of jumping into the pond after securing the trophy.
Here are five players to watch, tee times and how to watch the 2025 Chevron Championship.
Nelly Korda
This one is too obvious but couldn’t be left out. She’s the world No. 1, defending champion and finished one stroke out of a playoff in 2023. Korda might not have a victory under her belt this year, but there’s a reason she’s the betting favorite nearly every time she tees it up.
Angel Yin
A few years ago, the former long-bombing phenom was ravaged by injuries and nearly lost her tour card. However, finally healthy, she almost got her first LPGA—and major—victory two years ago at Carlton Woods, falling in a playoff to Lilia Vu. Later that season, Yin got over the hump with her first LPGA win and added a second one in February. Now ranked No. 9 in the world, the 26-year-old American hasn’t finished outside the top 20 in the five events she’s completed this year and is second in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings, making her a prime candidate to avenge her heartbreak from 2023 and claim a major.
Jeeno Thitikul
There is perhaps no hotter player in the sport than the 22-year-old Thai. Capturing the Race to the CME Globe in 2024, the world No. 2 has only finished outside the top 10 on the LPGA once since last August’s AIG Women’s Open. And though she hasn’t claimed an LPGA victory in 2025, she won the Ladies European Tour’s PIF Saudi Ladies International Crown in February. Thitikul hasn’t won a major yet, but her breakthrough is expected soon.
Lauren Coughlin
After six years on tour, the 32-year-old American won for the first time last season and notched another victory less than a month later. Now, she enters the Chevron (where she finished T3 in ‘24 and was third in the field in strokes-gained total) on a torrid pace, with a runner-up and T3 in her last two starts. It seems like the world No. 8 is on the brink of her major moment.
Yealimi Noh
Despite one of the sweetest swings in the sport, it took the former prodigy a few years to find her footing on tour. However, the 23-year-old Californian broke through earlier this year at the Founders Cup against a star-studded field. Plus, she’s ranked inside the top 10 in every strokes-gained category on tour except for around the green, leading the LPGA in strokes-gained approach and tee to green and is second in total. She missed the cut at the 2023 Chevron but bounced back last year with a T9 for her first and only other top 10 in a major since finishing third at the 2021 Evian Championship.
How to watch (all times ET)
- Thursday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 2 – 3 p.m. (Peacock); 3 – 6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 2 – 3 p.m. (Peacock); 3 – 6 p.m. (NBC)
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage each day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. in Rounds 1 and 2 and beginning at 8:30 a.m. and finishing at 5 p.m. over the weekend.