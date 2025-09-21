LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Canceled After Rain Makes Course Unplayable
The LPGA has canceled the remainder of this week’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Overnight, 3.25 inches of rain made the Pinnacle Country Club unplayable and tournament officials decided to call the 54-hole event off. No player completed more than three holes in the second round.
With scores reverting to 18 holes, the tournament will be unofficial and will not award any CME points. A decision on how the purse will be distributed will be announced later today.
“Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all-day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event,” the LPGA said in a statement.
The statement also said: “Our partners at Walmart and P&G have generously committed to paying out more than what’s required in the event of a tournament cancellation. In addition, they’ve also committed to ensuring every player receives compensation regardless of where they stand on the leaderboard after 18 holes of play.”
Though this decision was a blow to every player in the field, it’s particularly disheartening for Allison Lee. The 30-year-old American was making her second LPGA start since giving birth roughly four months ago and was tied for the lead in hopes of notching her long-awaited maiden LPGA victory.
With the event reverting to 18 holes, she’ll slide back to second place with Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu co-leading.
The next tournament on the LPGA schedule is the Lotte Championship in Hawaii in two weeks, before the tour plays five consecutive events in Asia.