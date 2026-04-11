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2026 Masters Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Augusta National

The 2026 Masters is offering a record-setting $22.5 million purse. Here’s the full breakdown of payouts.
Jeff Ritter|
Rory McIlroy took a six-shot lead through 36 holes at the Masters.
Rory McIlroy took a six-shot lead through 36 holes at the Masters. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

AUGUSTA — The Masters grows and evolves with each passing year, and the 2026 tournament is no exception. This year’s Masters is offering a $22.5 million purse, with $4.5 million to the winner. It’s the largest total purse in Masters history.

With the new purse official, it continues Augusta’s upward trajectory (and upward move throughout pro golf) for total payouts. The Masters purse has been boosted from $21 million last year and $20 million in 2024.

The winner this week will also receive—stop me if you aren’t aware—a green jacket they can take outside the club for one year, plus a lifetime exemption to the Masters, an honorary membership to Augusta National, a gold medal, a replica Masters trophy and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

It’s easy to see why this major is so coveted by all of its participants.

McIlroy grabs record-setting lead through 36 holes

Through 36 holes Rory McIlroy is chasing history, and given his six-shot lead, he’s put the rest of the field in chase-mode. McIlroy is looking to become just the fourth player to repeat at the Masters and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) and Nick Faldo (1989-90) are the only other repeat winners at Augusta. If McIlroy closes it out, the green jacket ceremony will look a little different on Sunday.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Masters. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2026 Masters final payouts

Place

Payout

1.

$4.5 million

2

$2.43 million

3

$1.53 million

4

$1.08 million

5

$900,000

6

$810,000

7

$753,750

8

$697,500

9

$652,500

10

$607,500

11

$562,500

12

$517,500

13

$472,500

14

$427,500

15

$405,000

16

$382,500

17

$360,000

18

$337,500

19

$315,000

20

$292,500

21

$270,000

22

$252,000

23

$234,000

24

$216,000

25

$198,000

26

$180,000

27

$173,250

28

$166,500

29

$159,750

30

$153,000

31

$146,250

32

$139,500

33

$132,750

34

$127,125

35

$121,500

36

$115,875

37

$110,250

38

$105,750

39

$101,250

40

$96,750

41

$92,250

42

$87,750

43

$83,250

44

$78,750

45

$74,250

46

$69,750

47

$65,250

48

$61,650

49

$58,500

50

$56,700

More Masters Coverage from Sports Illustrated

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Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

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