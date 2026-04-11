2026 Masters Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Augusta National

AUGUSTA — The Masters grows and evolves with each passing year, and the 2026 tournament is no exception. This year’s Masters is offering a $22.5 million purse, with $4.5 million to the winner. It’s the largest total purse in Masters history.

With the new purse official, it continues Augusta’s upward trajectory (and upward move throughout pro golf) for total payouts. The Masters purse has been boosted from $21 million last year and $20 million in 2024.

The winner this week will also receive—stop me if you aren’t aware—a green jacket they can take outside the club for one year, plus a lifetime exemption to the Masters, an honorary membership to Augusta National, a gold medal, a replica Masters trophy and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

It’s easy to see why this major is so coveted by all of its participants.

McIlroy grabs record-setting lead through 36 holes

Through 36 holes Rory McIlroy is chasing history, and given his six-shot lead, he’s put the rest of the field in chase-mode. McIlroy is looking to become just the fourth player to repeat at the Masters and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) and Nick Faldo (1989-90) are the only other repeat winners at Augusta. If McIlroy closes it out, the green jacket ceremony will look a little different on Sunday.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Masters. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2026 Masters final payouts

Place Payout 1. $4.5 million 2 $2.43 million 3 $1.53 million 4 $1.08 million 5 $900,000 6 $810,000 7 $753,750 8 $697,500 9 $652,500 10 $607,500 11 $562,500 12 $517,500 13 $472,500 14 $427,500 15 $405,000 16 $382,500 17 $360,000 18 $337,500 19 $315,000 20 $292,500 21 $270,000 22 $252,000 23 $234,000 24 $216,000 25 $198,000 26 $180,000 27 $173,250 28 $166,500 29 $159,750 30 $153,000 31 $146,250 32 $139,500 33 $132,750 34 $127,125 35 $121,500 36 $115,875 37 $110,250 38 $105,750 39 $101,250 40 $96,750 41 $92,250 42 $87,750 43 $83,250 44 $78,750 45 $74,250 46 $69,750 47 $65,250 48 $61,650 49 $58,500 50 $56,700

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