2026 Masters Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Augusta National
AUGUSTA — The Masters grows and evolves with each passing year, and the 2026 tournament is no exception. This year’s Masters is offering a $22.5 million purse, with $4.5 million to the winner. It’s the largest total purse in Masters history.
With the new purse official, it continues Augusta’s upward trajectory (and upward move throughout pro golf) for total payouts. The Masters purse has been boosted from $21 million last year and $20 million in 2024.
The winner this week will also receive—stop me if you aren’t aware—a green jacket they can take outside the club for one year, plus a lifetime exemption to the Masters, an honorary membership to Augusta National, a gold medal, a replica Masters trophy and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
It’s easy to see why this major is so coveted by all of its participants.
McIlroy grabs record-setting lead through 36 holes
Through 36 holes Rory McIlroy is chasing history, and given his six-shot lead, he’s put the rest of the field in chase-mode. McIlroy is looking to become just the fourth player to repeat at the Masters and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) and Nick Faldo (1989-90) are the only other repeat winners at Augusta. If McIlroy closes it out, the green jacket ceremony will look a little different on Sunday.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Masters. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2026 Masters final payouts
Place
Payout
1.
$4.5 million
2
$2.43 million
3
$1.53 million
4
$1.08 million
5
$900,000
6
$810,000
7
$753,750
8
$697,500
9
$652,500
10
$607,500
11
$562,500
12
$517,500
13
$472,500
14
$427,500
15
$405,000
16
$382,500
17
$360,000
18
$337,500
19
$315,000
20
$292,500
21
$270,000
22
$252,000
23
$234,000
24
$216,000
25
$198,000
26
$180,000
27
$173,250
28
$166,500
29
$159,750
30
$153,000
31
$146,250
32
$139,500
33
$132,750
34
$127,125
35
$121,500
36
$115,875
37
$110,250
38
$105,750
39
$101,250
40
$96,750
41
$92,250
42
$87,750
43
$83,250
44
$78,750
45
$74,250
46
$69,750
47
$65,250
48
$61,650
49
$58,500
50
$56,700
More Masters Coverage from Sports Illustrated
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.