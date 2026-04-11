What Is the Masters Augusta National Media Lottery?

AUGUSTA — The Augusta media lottery is a tradition every year during Masters week.

Every credentialed media member on site has the option to enter a drawing for the chance to play Augusta National on the Monday following the tournament.

Out of the hundreds of media members covering the week, fewer than 30 are selected to play the course, and some go their entire careers without ever getting drawn.

But, as I learned live on-air during a taping of my show, that was not the case for me.

This is my third year attending the Masters and entering the lottery. The first two times, I was not selected, and this time around, I was expecting more of the same.

That was until Sports Illustrated senior editor John Schwarb joined our live show Friday night from Augusta and broke the news that I had been selected to play Augusta National on Monday afternoon.

John asked what my plans were for Monday, then told me to change them because I had gotten in.

When you get drawn, you have to wait eight years before entering the lottery again, but the experience of playing Augusta will last far longer than that.

To watch the announcement and reaction live, check out Friday’s episode of the Dan Evans Show LIVE from Augusta.

More Masters coverage on Sports Illustrated