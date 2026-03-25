How to Watch the Masters: Full Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Tournament
The 2026 Masters are almost underway. The first major tournament of the year is often the most anticipated for golf fans, too.
Rory McIlroy will be returning to Augusta National as a reigning champion for the first time in his career after completing his elusive grand slam last year. McIlroy is a favorite to win another title, as is two-time tournament champion Scottie Scheffler.
The fun begins on Thursday, April 9, and runs through Sunday, April 12. If you want to tune in to this year’s Masters, here’s everything you need to know about the broadcast schedule.
How to watch the 2026 Masters
The 2026 Masters tournament will be broadcast on various channels and streaming services, as is the case with many sporting events nowadays. All coverage will also be available on Masters.com and on the tournament’s app.
For the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday, Amazon Prime will stream two hours of coverage, followed by ESPN broadcasting for four-plus hours to finish things out.
For the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, Paramount Plus will stream the two hours of coverage before CBS takes over for the remainder. Paramount Plus will continue streaming coverage when CBS takes over the broadcast.
Here is a look at the broadcasting schedule:
Date
Round
Time
Channel
Thursday, April 9
First Round
1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime
Thursday, April 9
First Round
3 p.m.–7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Friday, April 10
Second Round
1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime
Friday, April 10
Second Round
3 p.m.–7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Saturday, April 11
Third Round
12 p.m.–2 p.m. ET
Paramount Plus
Saturday, April 11
Third Round
2 p.m.–7 p.m. ET
CBS, Paramount Plus
Sunday, April 12
Final Round
12 p.m.–2 p.m. ET
Paramount Plus
Sunday, April 12
Final Round
2 p.m.–7 p.m. ET
CBS, Paramount Plus
Defending champion
Rory McIlroy waited 11 years to complete his career grand slam, and he finally achieved the dream at last year’s Masters tournament. He captured his first green jacket with a score of -11 after winning a playoff hole against Justin Rose.
Who has won the most Masters titles?
A select few legendary golfers have won multiple green jackets in their careers. Here’s a look at which golfers have won three or more (with the record being six) Masters titles.
Golfer
Amount of Masters Wins
Championship Years
Jack Nicklaus
6
1963, ‘65, ‘66, ‘72, ‘75, ‘86
Tiger Woods
5
1997, 2001, ‘02, ‘05, ‘19
Arnold Palmer
4
1958, ‘60, ‘62, ‘64
Jimmy Demaret
3
1940, ‘47, ‘50
Sam Snead
3
1949, ‘52, ‘54
Gary Player
3
1961, ‘74, ‘78
Nick Faldo
3
1989, ‘90, ‘96
Phil Mickelson
3
2004, ‘06, ‘10
It’s fitting that Jack Nicklaus, who still holds the record for the most golf major titles in history (18), also owns the record for the most green jackets (6).
More Golf from Sports Illustrated
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University.