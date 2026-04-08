Keegan Bradley Was So Fired Up After Historic Hole-in-One at Masters Par 3 Contest

Keegan Bradley and Masters Par 3 Contests just go hand in hand.

Bradley became the first golfer ever to card a hole-in-one in consecutive years at the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest, with his historic shot coming on hole No. 8 of the tournament. The 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain joyously celebrated by picking up his sons—somewhat awkwardly, we might add—and lifting them into the air, just as he celebrated last year’s hole-in-one on No. 6.

“Gotta work on the celly, alright? Got to tighten up the celebration,” the broadcasters said on-air.

But—can you really blame him? What a priceless moment for Bradley, and he rightfully deserves to celebrate with his family, even if his sons didn’t exactly match his high level of enthusiasm. He became the third golfer to ace a hole this tournament after fellow Americans Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas did the same on holes No. 7 and 2 respectively. You’ve gotta feel for Gary Woodland, who’s now the only golfer in his group without a hole-in-one on Wednesday.

Catch the video of Bradley’s exhilarated reaction below:

A hole-in-one two years in a row for Keegan Bradley. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IF8OrnqZdA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Bradley, who is making his 10th Masters start in 2026, missed the cut last year. His best finish was 22nd in 2015 and ‘24.

Who else has a hole-in-one at the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest?

Wyndham Clark carded his hole in one on hole No. 7 before Bradley, driving his shot 20 feet to the right before it slowly rolled in. A truly impressive shot from the 2023 U.S. Open champ, though he had no children to celebrate it with.

Wyndham Clark aces hole No.7 on this joyous day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/BK789IFEQk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Clark, who debuted in the Masters in 2024, had a hilarious quote on his experience golfing in today’s contest and not being surrounded by kids: “I will say as a man with no kids, it’s great birth control, but it’s a lot of fun,” Clark said during an interview on the course.

Never change, Clark.

Justin Thomas carded the first ace of the Masters Par 3 Contest on the second hole of his round, and he celebrated by turning to his playing partners, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, and doing the money gesture. It sure looks like Thomas made a good chunk of change from an apparent wager made among the trio.

Thomas’s hole-in-one was the second of his career at the Par 3 Contest, a decade after he carded his first in 2016.

What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73A — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Thomas is making his 11th Masters start this year, with his best finish coming in 2020 when he placed fourth.

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