Major Champion Ejected From Masters for Using Cell Phone

Nobody gets a pass at Augusta National Golf Club.

One of its most sacred rules, of course, is no cell phones allowed.

Mark Calcavecchia, however, didn’t follow that ordinance. According to Golfweek , security removed the 1989 British Open champion from the premises on Wednesday for using his phone.

No hard feelings, though.

“I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” Calcavecchia told Golfweek regarding the incident.

The club’s policy strictly prohibits cell phones, tablets and laptops to maintain a traditional atmosphere.

Calcavecchia, 65, is a 13-time PGA Tour winner who has played in 18 Masters, finishing runner-up to Sandy Lyle in 1988.

But that meant nothing to security—or Augusta National’s overlords—this week.

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