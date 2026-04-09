Major Champion Ejected From Masters for Using Cell Phone
Nobody gets a pass at Augusta National Golf Club.
One of its most sacred rules, of course, is no cell phones allowed.
Mark Calcavecchia, however, didn’t follow that ordinance. According to Golfweek, security removed the 1989 British Open champion from the premises on Wednesday for using his phone.
No hard feelings, though.
“I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” Calcavecchia told Golfweek regarding the incident.
The club’s policy strictly prohibits cell phones, tablets and laptops to maintain a traditional atmosphere.
Calcavecchia, 65, is a 13-time PGA Tour winner who has played in 18 Masters, finishing runner-up to Sandy Lyle in 1988.
But that meant nothing to security—or Augusta National’s overlords—this week.
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.