Masters Round 3 Tee Times: Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns in Final Group Saturday
AUGUSTA — Round 3 tee times are out for the Masters and the defending champion can sleep in Saturday.
Rory McIlroy will play in the final group, teeing off at 2:50 p.m. ET with Sam Burns. McIlroy shot 65 on Friday and leads at 12 under, six clear of Burns and Patrick Reed, both at 6 under.
Reed will play in the second-to-last group at 2:39 p.m. with England's Justin Rose, the runner-up to McIlroy last year in a playoff. Rose is at 5 under.
European Ryder Cup mates Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry will have a friendly pairing at 2:28 p.m., also chasing McIlroy from seven back.
World No. 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will play at 12:16 p.m. with Sweden's Ludvig Åberg. Both were pre-tournament favorites but will need to go low and get help, sitting at even par.
Here are the complete tee times for Round 3 at Augusta National:
Masters Round 3 tee times
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.