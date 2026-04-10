Masters Round 3 Tee Times: Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns in Final Group Saturday

AUGUSTA — Round 3 tee times are out for the Masters and the defending champion can sleep in Saturday.

Rory McIlroy will play in the final group, teeing off at 2:50 p.m. ET with Sam Burns. McIlroy shot 65 on Friday and leads at 12 under, six clear of Burns and Patrick Reed, both at 6 under.

Reed will play in the second-to-last group at 2:39 p.m. with England's Justin Rose, the runner-up to McIlroy last year in a playoff. Rose is at 5 under.

European Ryder Cup mates Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry will have a friendly pairing at 2:28 p.m., also chasing McIlroy from seven back.

World No. 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will play at 12:16 p.m. with Sweden's Ludvig Åberg. Both were pre-tournament favorites but will need to go low and get help, sitting at even par.

Here are the complete tee times for Round 3 at Augusta National:

Masters Round 3 tee times

Courtesy of Masters

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