Masters Round 4 Tee Times: Rory McIlroy and Cam Young in Final Group at Augusta National

AUGUSTA — For the second consecutive year, Rory McIlroy will chase a green jacket from the final round on Sunday.

The defending Masters champion saw his 36-hole six-shot lead vanish on Saturday as he shot a 1-over 73 on a gettable Moving Day at Augusta National, but nonetheless remains in the final group. He is tied with Cam Young, this year's Players champion, at 11 under and the pair will go out last at 2:25 p.m. ET.

Sam Burns goes from the final group Saturday to the penultimate Sunday, sitting one shot back, and will play with Ireland's Shane Lowry at 2:14 p.m. Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, was T3 at the 2022 Masters but has his best chance at a green jacket Sunday, sitting two shots off the pace.

The third-to-last group has two former major champions: England's Justin Rose and Australia's Jason Day. Rose, of course, lost to McIlroy last year at the Masters in a playoff, his second playoff defeat at Augusta and third runner-up finish overall. He would be a wildly popular champion if he can mount a winning charge from three back.

Here are the complete tee times for Sunday's final round.

Masters Round 4 tee times

Courtesy of the Masters

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