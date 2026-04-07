Masters Tee Times for the First Two Rounds

Tee times have been released for the first two rounds of the 90th Masters, including the traditional pairing of the defending champion playing alongside the U.S. Amateur champion.

Rory McIlroy and Mason Howell will play with Players champion Cameron Young at 10:31 a.m. Thursday and 1:44 p.m. Friday.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, chasing his third green jacket, will tee off at 1:44 p.m. Thursday and 10:19 a.m. Friday with Bob MacIntyre and Gary Woodland. Woodland won two weeks ago on the PGA Tour to punch his ticket to Augusta.

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, will play the first two rounds with Ludvig Åberg

and Chris Gotterup at 1:08 p.m. Thursday and 9:43 a.m. Friday. Åberg was a runner-up as a Masters rookie in 2024; Gotterup is a Masters rookie trying to become the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win on his maiden visit to Augusta National.

As always, the Masters will begin at 7:25 a.m. Thursday with the honorary starters of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson. The legends have won a combined 11 green jackets.

Masters Round 1 and 2 tee times

Courtesy of the Masters

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