Masters Tee Times for the First Two Rounds
Tee times have been released for the first two rounds of the 90th Masters, including the traditional pairing of the defending champion playing alongside the U.S. Amateur champion.
Rory McIlroy and Mason Howell will play with Players champion Cameron Young at 10:31 a.m. Thursday and 1:44 p.m. Friday.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, chasing his third green jacket, will tee off at 1:44 p.m. Thursday and 10:19 a.m. Friday with Bob MacIntyre and Gary Woodland. Woodland won two weeks ago on the PGA Tour to punch his ticket to Augusta.
Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, will play the first two rounds with Ludvig Åberg
and Chris Gotterup at 1:08 p.m. Thursday and 9:43 a.m. Friday. Åberg was a runner-up as a Masters rookie in 2024; Gotterup is a Masters rookie trying to become the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win on his maiden visit to Augusta National.
As always, the Masters will begin at 7:25 a.m. Thursday with the honorary starters of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson. The legends have won a combined 11 green jackets.
Masters Round 1 and 2 tee times
More Masters Coverage from Sports Illustrated
John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.