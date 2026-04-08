Masters Weather Forecast Portends a Wildly Tough Version of Augusta National

AUGUSTA — You trust a weather forecast at your own peril, but it would be difficult not to be excited for what is in store over the coming days at Augusta National for the playing of the Masters Tournament.

With conditions likely to be the driest in 15 years, it means the potential for the firm, fast test that tournament organizers of all the major championships dream about being able to produce.

Why? It typically separates the best from the rest. A firm test means greens that only hold well-struck shots and fairways that only contain the best drives.

“It's just looking so good,” said 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, who is making his 25th appearance in the tournament. “It's the way I like to see it. It's getting firmer and likely getting faster as well. And the weather looks perfect. So it's going to be play well and have a good score kind of stuff this week, and I think there's going to be a lot of excitement.”

The course was already firm last Saturday for the playing of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and there’s been barely a drop of precipitation since that time. There is no rain in the forecast.

The temperature cooled off into the 40s the last two nights and was only into the mid-60s on Wednesday but it will be progressively warmer starting with Thursday’s first round, with temperatures getting into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. There is potential for light wind each day which makes for more indecision.

Because of the firmness of the course, some players have been re-thinking their equipment.

“I'm using a 7-wood this week because might need it on (hole No.) 4 and also the par-5s,” said Keegan Bradley. “The 3-iron is just not going to be high enough (in the air) so (with a 7-wood) I can hit that much higher.”

“This course tests you every single hole,” said 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia. “When it's windy the wind switches and it's really, really tricky. It's testing you every single hole.”

Said Alex Noren: “The most fun thing about it is you get some roll on the fairways. Like on (hole No.) 2, for example, you can kind of use the fairway. Also fun hitting into greens. It's always a lot of thinking here, but it's even more when it's dry. And it's going to be interesting.”

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