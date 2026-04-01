‘Unbelievable’ New Player Services Building Ready to Welcome Masters Field

There will be a new addition to Augusta National Golf Club at the 90th Masters.

Last week, the Masters unveiled images of the new Players Services Building.

First detailed by the Associated Press , it’s a three-story building behind the tournament practice range, hidden by the trees.

“This improvement will offer the competitors in the Masters facilities from arrival until departure unlike anything in sports,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said a year ago.

Players enter the building through an underground player garage and are greeted with a hallway boasting Alister MacKenzie’s cross-section architecture of all the course’s holes.

In addition to players, their families, caddies, trainers and support team members are allowed to use the facility, which includes a fitness center downstairs and a recovery room. The public, media and agents aren’t permitted.

A first look at the new Player Services Building.



More photos: https://t.co/ELXsfjcq5T pic.twitter.com/mMZK78sBhO — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 27, 2026

And it has triggered rave reviews.

“They’ve created this unbelievable new Player Services Building, and that’s where the main locker room is going to be,” Rory McIlroy told the AP. “I think the champions will still use the Champions Locker Room. But that new building is IN-CREDIBLE.”

McIlroy added: “Take my word for it.”

A framed letter from McIlroy, along with Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus hangs in the hallway. And the player lounge is a tribute to Bobby Jones, with all the trophies from his grand slam in 1930 on display; though, they have been loaned from the Atlanta Athletic Club and will be returned a week after the Masters.

The bathroom isn’t devoid of memorabilia, either. It possess a letter from co-founder Clifford Roberts in 1960, telling informing players the golf clinic on Wednesdays before the first round will be replaced by the Par-3 Contest.

The top floor is home to the Magnolia Dining Room, seating nearly 150 people with a terrace that overlooks the practice area for about 150 more. There’s a menu, buffet and a bar.

And as players exit the facility for the range or course, they’ll walk beside images of the last five Masters winners.

A camera was also installed at the end of the hallway for the telecast to capture players leaving or entering the locker room, similar to Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

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