Phil Mickelson Withdraws From Masters, Citing Family Health Issue

Phil Mickelson, a three-time winner of the Masters and the oldest player in golf history to win a major championship, has withdrawn from next week’s tournament at Augusta National, citing a family health matter.

Mickelson, 55, who has competed just once this year as part of the LIV Golf League, missed the first four events also citing a family matter.

The six-time major winner said he will “be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter. I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Mickelson has made 28 cuts in 31 appearances at the Masters, which 16 top-10 finishes, including his victories in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Three years ago, Mickelson shot a final-round 65 to briefly get into contention before finishing in a tie for second with Brooks Koepka, four strokes behind winner Jon Rahm.

With the withdrawals this week of Mickelson and Tiger Woods—who have combined to win eight Masters—this will be the first Masters in 32 years, since 1994, that neither Mickelson nor Woods will compete.

The field is now at 91 players, with the possibility of this week’s winner of the Valero Texas Open getting an invitation if he is not already exempt.

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