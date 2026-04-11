Shane Lowry Adds to Insane Hole in One History With Another at the Masters

AUGUSTA — The roars were reverberating all over Augusta National Golf Club already on a frantic Moving Day, then Shane Lowry made them even louder.

The Irishman aced the 190-yard par-3 6th hole Saturday, holing out to the back-left hole location to set off a raucous celebration. It also got him to 8 under in the group chasing 36-hole leader Rory McIlroy.

Needing one stroke on No. 6, Shane Lowry cards an ace. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SAr9uy2KBs — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Lowry became the first man in Masters history to make two holes in one, having aced the 16th hole in 2016. Players who make aces at the Masters get a large crystal bowl—and now he'll have matching set.

And those are far from the only aces in his career. Lowry has aced the famous island-green 17th at TPC Sawgrass and the iconic short par-3 7th hole at Pebble Beach.

His Saturday ace was also his second in two weeks—he made an ace in the final round at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, is ranked No. 32 in the world but is clearly No. 1 when it comes to par-3 thrills.

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