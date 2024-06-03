Fifteen-Year-Old Miles Russell to Make PGA Tour Debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Miles Russell, who is just 15 years old, will make his PGA Tour debut later this month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after earning a sponsor exemption.
Russell made history in April by becoming the youngest person on record since 1983 to finish in the Top 25 of a Korn Ferry Tour event. He tied for 20th at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
"I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut," Russell said in a statement. "Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I'm looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month."
If Russell makes the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he won't be the youngest player to ever do so. China's Guan Tianlang did so at age 14 back in 2013.
Two other teenagers have made PGA Tour debuts this season—Kris Kim and Blades Brown. Kim successfully made the cut at The CJ Cup in May.
Russell is a high school freshman in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., but he's been taking online classes since he was in eighth grade in order to play golf. Russell is the reigning American Junior Golf Association Player of the Year.