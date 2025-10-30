SI

Who Is the Most Underrated Player on the PGA Tour? The Pros Told Us

When Sports Illustrated surveyed several players this summer, a couple names rose to the top around the question of most underrated.

John Schwarb, Art Stricklin, Jeff Ritter

Daniel Berger has returned from injury to the PGA Tour and is held in high regard by peers.
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to wild autograph requests to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy.

Today’s question:

Who Is the Most Underrated Player on Tour?

“It used to be Xander [Schauffele], but not anymore.” — Jordan Spieth

“I think Daniel Berger is a world-class player.” — Charley Hoffman

“Daniel Berger.” — Webb Simpson

“Rickie Fowler.” — Matt Kuchar

“Patrick Rodgers.” — Aaron Baddeley

“Maverick McNealy.” — Ryan Palmer

Maverick McNealy walks up the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2025 BMW Championship.
Maverick McNealy has won once on the PGA Tour and is a popular "most underrated" choice. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

“Maverick McNealy.” — Zach Johnson

“Maverick McNealy.” — Davis Riley

“Adam Hadwin.” — Taylor Pendrith

“I played a lot of golf with Harris English, he is really good.” — Davis Love III

“Denny McCarthy.” — Brice Garnett

