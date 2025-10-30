Who Is the Most Underrated Player on the PGA Tour? The Pros Told Us
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to wild autograph requests to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy.
Today’s question:
Who Is the Most Underrated Player on Tour?
“It used to be Xander [Schauffele], but not anymore.” — Jordan Spieth
“I think Daniel Berger is a world-class player.” — Charley Hoffman
“Daniel Berger.” — Webb Simpson
“Rickie Fowler.” — Matt Kuchar
“Patrick Rodgers.” — Aaron Baddeley
“Maverick McNealy.” — Ryan Palmer
“Maverick McNealy.” — Zach Johnson
“Maverick McNealy.” — Davis Riley
“Adam Hadwin.” — Taylor Pendrith
“I played a lot of golf with Harris English, he is really good.” — Davis Love III
“Denny McCarthy.” — Brice Garnett