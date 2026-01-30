With New Leadership, the LPGA Looks to Turn a Corner in 2026

ORLANDO — The LPGA begins its 2026 season this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Country Club at a much different—some would say better—spot than it was when it began its 75th anniversary season last year.

A year ago, the LPGA entered its season with Nelly Korda coming off a historic seven-win season, including five in a row, lifting her into the one-name golf stratosphere of Tiger, Scottie and Jack. In 2025, there were a record 39 individual tournament winners, none named Korda.

This week’s season opener at Lake Nona, held in unseasonably cool Orlando, had to expand the field because there were so many winners in 2025.

“That shows winning is really hard and we have a lot of talented players in the field,” said Lydia Ko, one of the winners last year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul was the only player to win multiple times last year but none came in the tour’s five majors. Her sustained success allowed her to pass Korda late in the year to become the new world No. 1 and she was named LPGA Player of the Year. Thitikul is playing here for the first time.

LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler has made a considerable impact already and now will oversee his first full season. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Much of the momentum and enthusiasm for the women’s game comes from new commissioner Craig Kessler, who took the job midway through the 2025 season after previously working from the PGA of America. He has brought new tournaments, new sponsors including Golf Saudi and Fortinet, more TV exposure and a record total purse of $132 million-plus.

“It’s a thrill to be around the greatest female players in the world on a regular basis,” Kessler said. “The momentum and the hunger for great women’s golf will only grow.”

While he has only been on the job for six months, the vibe among the players is largely positive.

“It’s probably the longest six months of his life, but I think it’s gone really well so far,” Ko said. “He understands both the player side and the business side ... both are very important.”

Here are some key storylines for the 2026 LPGA season.

Nelly Korda’s quest to return to winning

Until further notice, Korda is still the LPGA’s biggest individual star on the LPGA Tour and the biggest star for any non-hardcore fan. Appearances at the Met Gala, in SI Swimsuit and Happy Gilmore 2 have proved that, but the biggest question of 2026 is if she can recapture her 2024 winning form after an unfathomable drought in ’25. She played in 19 events last year, made every cut and had 9 top-10 finishes but no victories, only close calls including the U.S. Open, CME Group Tour Championship and HGV Tournament of Champions.

Notably, she didn’t win a single tournament in 2023 before her record 2024. So without a win last year, what will 2026 look like?

The world No. 1 and a former No. 1 worth watching



At age 22, the world No 1 and reigning LPGA Player of the Year, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul could be on the verge of superstardom. She said this week that her goal was to progress overall and add major championships to her resume.

Jeeno Thitikul starts the season as the world No. 1. | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“If I were in Thailand, people might come up to me like, ‘what's happening? You had a great year. And then when are you going up next?’” she said.

Another player to watch is the uber-talented Ko, who is already a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame for her 23 tour wins and an Olympic gold medal. She won once last year and the year before captured the Women’s British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“I’ve had seasons where I’ve started the season off well and I’ve finished well, so I don't think just one event is a reflection how this season will be. But I feel like I'm trending in the right direction,” Ko said.

Major moves

The LPGA continues its run at iconic major championship sites with the U.S. Women’s Open at storied Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles, which hosts a PGA Tour event annually. The first major, the Chevron Championship, moves to historic Memorial Park in Houston, which will host the PGA Tour’s Houston Open three weeks before the Chevron.

Brooke Henderson thinks that’s a good thing for the Tour to have majors at spots usually associated with men’s events.

“I always love when we have the opportunity to play where the men have played. It really elevates our game and shows how we would play those courses versus how the men have played. It just adds a lot of prestige,” she said.

The other U.S. major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, is at former Ryder Cup site Hazeltine National in Minnesota. The Women’s British Open is at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in England.

“I think our tour is strengthened by playing iconic major championship courses with the best female players in the world,” Kessler said. “We’ve played Pebble Beach and the Old Course, last year at PGA Frisco and now at Riviera and Hazeltine, it can only elevate our game.”

What’s new on the calendar

The biggest new event is the Aramco Championship at Shadow Creek outside Las Vegas, replacing a former match-play event there. It’s sponsored by Golf Saudi, a somewhat controversial choice given its involvement with LIV Golf. Another new event is the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, in May.

