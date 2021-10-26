The PGA Tour Winner in Bermuda This Week Will Get A Masters Invite and $1.17 Million

2021 Bermuda Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for the PGA Tour Event at Port Royal
The PGA Tour travels from Japan to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones design which will play as a par-71 over 6,828 yards.
The winner will earn $1,170,000 from a total purse of $6,500,000. Golf Channel will television all four days: from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Bermuda will play as a full FedEx Cup event for the second consecutive year. That means the winner will get an invite to the Masters, if not already in, and 500 FedEx Cup points. He'll also be fully exempt through the rest of this season, the 2023-2024 season, and gain an entry to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, RBC Heritage, PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial.
Brian Gay is in the field and is the defending champion. Other notables include Masters champions Patrick Reed and Danny Willett and 2021 European Ryder Cup team member Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Here is how the prize money will be distributed:
2021 Bermuda Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
1: $1,170,000.00
2: $708,500.00
3: $448,500.00
4: $318,500.00
5: $266,500.00
6: $235,625.00
7: $219,375.00
8: $203,125.00
9: $190,125.00
10: $177,125.00
11: $164,125.00
12: $151,125.00
13: $138,125.00
14: $125,125.00
15: $118,625.00
16: $112,125.00
17: $105,625.00
18: $99,125.00
19: $92,625.00
20: $86,125.00
21: $79,625.00
22: $73,125.00
23: $67,925.00
24: $62,725.00
25: $57,525.00
26: $52,325.00
27: $50,375.00
28: $48,425.00
29: $46,475.00
30: $44,525.00
31: $42,575.00
32: $40,625.00
33: $38,675.00
34: $37,050.00
35: $35,425.00
36: $33,800.00
37: $32,175.00
38: $30,875.00
39: $29,575.00
40: $28,275.00
41: $26,975.00
42: $25,675.00
43: $24,375.00
44: $23,075.00
45: $21,775.00
46: $20,475.00
47: $19,175.00
48: $18,135.00
49: $17,225.00
50: $16,705.00
51: $16,315.00
52: $15,925.00
53: $15,665.00
54: $15,405.00
55: $15,275.00
56: $15,145.00
57: $15,015.00
58: $14,885.00
59: $14,755.00
60: $14,625.00
61: $14,495.00
62: $14,365.00
63: $14,235.00
64: $14,105.00
65: $13,975.00
2021 Bermuda Championship: Field
Here is the field for Bermuda:
Aberg, Ludvig +
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Atwal, Arjun
Bae, Sangmoon
Barnes, Erik *
Barnes, Ricky
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bohn, Jason
Bramlett, Joseph
Brown, Scott
Browne, Olin
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Chalmers, Greg
Chopra, Daniel
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
de Jonge, Brendon
DeSilva, Chaka +
Detry, Thomas @
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason
Eckroat, Austin +
Every, Matt
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Flavin, Patrick *
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Garrigus, Robert
Gay, Brian
Gligic, Michael
Gómez, Fabián
Gribble, Cody
Gumberg, Jordan +
Gutschewski, Scott
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hearn, David
Henry, J.J.
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Hill, Matt *
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Richard S.
Kaye, Jonathan +
Kim, Michael
Kitayama, Kurt
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Koch, Greg #
Kohles, Ben
Lahiri, Anirban
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
MacKenzie, Will
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
McGreevy, Max
McLachlin, Parker
McLuen, Jay +
Merrick, John
Migliozzi, Guido @
Morris, Brian +
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, Seung-Yul
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Pak, John +
Palanyandi, Damian +
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Pereira, Mito
Points, D.A.
Potter, Jr., Ted
Power, Seamus
Purdy, Ted
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rollins, John
Romero, Andres
Schwab, Matthias
Seiffert, Chase
Senden, John
Sigg, Greyson
Sims, Michael +
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Camiko +
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stadler, Kevin
Stallings, Scott
Straka, Sepp
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Trainer, Martin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Villegas, Camilo
Wagner, Johnson
Watney, Nick
Whaley, Vincent
Willett, Danny
Wilshire, Kyle *
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign