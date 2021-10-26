The PGA Tour Winner in Bermuda This Week Will Get A Masters Invite and $1.17 Million

    • October 26, 2021
    2021 Bermuda Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for the PGA Tour Event at Port Royal

    The winner of the PGA Tour event this week at Port Royal Golf Course will earn $1,170,000 from a total purse of $6,500,000.
    Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda.

    Bermuda's Port Royal Golf Course.

    The PGA Tour travels from Japan to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones design which will play as a par-71 over 6,828 yards. 

    The winner will earn $1,170,000 from a total purse of $6,500,000. Golf Channel will television all four days: from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

    The Bermuda will play as a full FedEx Cup event for the second consecutive year. That means the winner will get an invite to the Masters, if not already in, and 500 FedEx Cup points. He'll also be fully exempt through the rest of this season, the 2023-2024 season, and gain an entry to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, RBC Heritage, PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial.

    Brian Gay is in the field and is the defending champion. Other notables include Masters champions Patrick Reed and Danny Willett and 2021 European Ryder Cup team member Matthew Fitzpatrick. 

    Here is how the prize money will be distributed:

    2021 Bermuda Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

    1: $1,170,000.00

    2: $708,500.00

    3: $448,500.00

    4: $318,500.00

    5: $266,500.00

    6: $235,625.00

    7: $219,375.00

    8: $203,125.00

    9: $190,125.00

    10: $177,125.00

    11: $164,125.00

    12: $151,125.00

    13: $138,125.00

    14: $125,125.00

    15: $118,625.00

    16: $112,125.00

    17: $105,625.00

    18: $99,125.00

    19: $92,625.00

    20: $86,125.00

    21: $79,625.00

    22: $73,125.00

    23: $67,925.00

    24: $62,725.00

    25: $57,525.00

    26: $52,325.00

    27: $50,375.00

    28: $48,425.00

    29: $46,475.00

    30: $44,525.00

    31: $42,575.00

    32: $40,625.00

    33: $38,675.00

    34: $37,050.00

    35: $35,425.00

    36: $33,800.00

    37: $32,175.00

    38: $30,875.00

    39: $29,575.00

    40: $28,275.00

    41: $26,975.00

    42: $25,675.00

    43: $24,375.00

    44: $23,075.00

    45: $21,775.00

    46: $20,475.00

    47: $19,175.00

    48: $18,135.00

    49: $17,225.00

    50: $16,705.00

    51: $16,315.00

    52: $15,925.00

    53: $15,665.00

    54: $15,405.00

    55: $15,275.00

    56: $15,145.00

    57: $15,015.00

    58: $14,885.00

    59: $14,755.00

    60: $14,625.00

    61: $14,495.00

    62: $14,365.00

    63: $14,235.00

    64: $14,105.00

    65: $13,975.00

    2021 Bermuda Championship: Field

    Here is the field for Bermuda:

    Aberg, Ludvig +

    Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

    Armour, Ryan

    Atwal, Arjun

    Bae, Sangmoon

    Barnes, Erik *

    Barnes, Ricky

    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

    Bohn, Jason

    Bramlett, Joseph

    Brown, Scott

    Browne, Olin

    Buckley, Hayden

    Byrd, Jonathan

    Chalmers, Greg

    Chopra, Daniel

    Cook, Austin

    Crane, Ben

    de Jonge, Brendon

    DeSilva, Chaka +

    Detry, Thomas @

    Donald, Luke

    Drewitt, Brett

    Dufner, Jason

    Eckroat, Austin +

    Every, Matt

    Fitzpatrick, Matt

    Flavin, Patrick *

    Frittelli, Dylan

    Gainey, Tommy

    Garrigus, Robert

    Gay, Brian

    Gligic, Michael

    Gómez, Fabián

    Gribble, Cody

    Gumberg, Jordan +

    Gutschewski, Scott

    Hadwin, Adam

    Hagy, Brandon

    Hall, Harry

    Hardy, Nick

    Hearn, David

    Henry, J.J.

    Herbert, Lucas

    Hickok, Kramer

    Higgo, Garrick

    Hill, Matt *

    Hoag, Bo

    Hodges, Lee

    Hossler, Beau

    Hubbard, Mark

    Jaeger, Stephan

    Johnson, Richard S.

    Kaye, Jonathan +

    Kim, Michael

    Kitayama, Kurt

    Knous, Jim

    Knox, Russell

    Koch, Greg #

    Kohles, Ben

    Lahiri, Anirban

    Lebioda, Hank

    Lee, Danny

    Lingmerth, David

    Lipsky, David

    Lower, Justin

    MacKenzie, Will

    Malnati, Peter

    Martin, Ben

    McCarthy, Denny

    McDowell, Graeme

    McGreevy, Max

    McLachlin, Parker

    McLuen, Jay +

    Merrick, John

    Migliozzi, Guido @

    Morris, Brian +

    NeSmith, Matthew

    Noh, Seung-Yul

    Novak, Andrew

    O'Hair, Sean

    Pak, John +

    Palanyandi, Damian +

    Pendrith, Taylor

    Percy, Cameron

    Pereira, Mito

    Points, D.A.

    Potter, Jr., Ted

    Power, Seamus

    Purdy, Ted

    Rai, Aaron

    Ramey, Chad

    Reed, Patrick

    Reeves, Seth

    Riley, Davis

    Rodgers, Patrick

    Rollins, John

    Romero, Andres

    Schwab, Matthias

    Seiffert, Chase

    Senden, John

    Sigg, Greyson

    Sims, Michael +

    Skinns, David

    Smalley, Alex

    Smith, Camiko +

    Smotherman, Austin

    Spaun, J.J.

    Stadler, Kevin

    Stallings, Scott

    Straka, Sepp

    Stroud, Chris

    Stuard, Brian

    Svensson, Adam

    Tarren, Callum

    Taylor, Nick

    Taylor, Vaughn

    Theegala, Sahith

    Thompson, Curtis

    Trainer, Martin

    Uihlein, Peter

    van der Walt, Dawie

    Villegas, Camilo

    Wagner, Johnson

    Watney, Nick

    Whaley, Vincent

    Willett, Danny

    Wilshire, Kyle *

    Wu, Brandon

    Wu, Dylan

    * - Open Qualifier 

    + - Sponsor Exemption 

    # - Section Champion 

    @ - Foreign

