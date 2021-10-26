The PGA Tour Winner in Bermuda This Week Will Get A Masters Invite and $1.17 Million

The winner of the PGA Tour event this week at Port Royal Golf Course will earn $1,170,000 from a total purse of $6,500,000.

Bermuda's Port Royal Golf Course. Port Royal Golf Course

The PGA Tour travels from Japan to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones design which will play as a par-71 over 6,828 yards.

The winner will earn $1,170,000 from a total purse of $6,500,000. Golf Channel will television all four days: from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bermuda will play as a full FedEx Cup event for the second consecutive year. That means the winner will get an invite to the Masters, if not already in, and 500 FedEx Cup points. He'll also be fully exempt through the rest of this season, the 2023-2024 season, and gain an entry to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, RBC Heritage, PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial.

Brian Gay is in the field and is the defending champion. Other notables include Masters champions Patrick Reed and Danny Willett and 2021 European Ryder Cup team member Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Here is how the prize money will be distributed:

1: $1,170,000.00

2: $708,500.00

3: $448,500.00

4: $318,500.00

5: $266,500.00

6: $235,625.00

7: $219,375.00

8: $203,125.00

9: $190,125.00

10: $177,125.00

11: $164,125.00

12: $151,125.00

13: $138,125.00

14: $125,125.00

15: $118,625.00

16: $112,125.00

17: $105,625.00

18: $99,125.00

19: $92,625.00

20: $86,125.00

21: $79,625.00

22: $73,125.00

23: $67,925.00

24: $62,725.00

25: $57,525.00

26: $52,325.00

27: $50,375.00

28: $48,425.00

29: $46,475.00

30: $44,525.00

31: $42,575.00

32: $40,625.00

33: $38,675.00

34: $37,050.00

35: $35,425.00

36: $33,800.00

37: $32,175.00

38: $30,875.00

39: $29,575.00

40: $28,275.00

41: $26,975.00

42: $25,675.00

43: $24,375.00

44: $23,075.00

45: $21,775.00

46: $20,475.00

47: $19,175.00

48: $18,135.00

49: $17,225.00

50: $16,705.00

51: $16,315.00

52: $15,925.00

53: $15,665.00

54: $15,405.00

55: $15,275.00

56: $15,145.00

57: $15,015.00

58: $14,885.00

59: $14,755.00

60: $14,625.00

61: $14,495.00

62: $14,365.00

63: $14,235.00

64: $14,105.00

65: $13,975.00

2021 Bermuda Championship: Field

Here is the field for Bermuda:

Aberg, Ludvig +

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Erik *

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bohn, Jason

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Browne, Olin

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Chopra, Daniel

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

de Jonge, Brendon

DeSilva, Chaka +

Detry, Thomas @

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Eckroat, Austin +

Every, Matt

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Flavin, Patrick *

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Gribble, Cody

Gumberg, Jordan +

Gutschewski, Scott

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hill, Matt *

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Richard S.

Kaye, Jonathan +

Kim, Michael

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Koch, Greg #

Kohles, Ben

Lahiri, Anirban

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

MacKenzie, Will

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McLuen, Jay +

Merrick, John

Migliozzi, Guido @

Morris, Brian +

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Pak, John +

Palanyandi, Damian +

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Pereira, Mito

Points, D.A.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Power, Seamus

Purdy, Ted

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rollins, John

Romero, Andres

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Senden, John

Sigg, Greyson

Sims, Michael +

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Camiko +

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Trainer, Martin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Watney, Nick

Whaley, Vincent

Willett, Danny

Wilshire, Kyle *

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign