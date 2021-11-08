Deals Galore! Morning Read's 2021 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Golf Gift Guide

Deals Galore! 2021 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Golf Gift Guide
Black Friday lands on Nov. 26 — the day after Thanksgiving — and Cyber Monday immediately follows on the 29th.
We’ve curated a list of products that will be updated and added to on a regular basis so you can peruse and scope out items now, then wait for the deals and slashed prices to pull the trigger and get holiday shopping off to a great start.
2021 Black Friday | Cyber Monday Golf Deals
Sunday Golf: Loma Bag
> Lightweight bag holds up to seven clubs and weighs less than 2 pounds. ... Features a built-in stand and insulated beverage pouch. ... Ideal for short courses, practice sessions or cart-path-only days. ... 13 color choices.
> Price: $134.
> Shop: SundayGolf.com
Linksoul: Campfire Flannel Men's Overshirt
> Campfire flannel shirt has some modern upgrades such as two layers to lock in warmth. ... Durable 100% poly flannel is paired with a cozy micro-fleece liner to create a substantial layer that boasts a sharp-looking silhouette. ... Machine washable for easy care. ... Six plaid color choices.
> Cost: $149.00.
> Shop: Linksoul.com
Bushnell: Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder Pack
> Enhanced slope algorithm provides precise compensated distances to account for the hole’s incline/decline. ... Slope-Switch Technology allows for easy changing in and out of slope mode. ... Integrated Bite magnetic technology make for attachment to metal bars on golf carts. ... Vibrating pulses and a flashing red ring signals exactly when you’ve located pin distance. ... Magnification, definition and vivid color help create optimum visual clarity.
> Cost: $399 (plus free shipping/free returns).
> Shop: BushnellGolf.com
True Linkswear: True Lux Knit Men’s Golf Shoe
> Features a waterproof, yet breathable knit upper with added durable water repellent shell. ... Midsole technology creates superior rebound, energy return and durability. ... Padded heel cup and new super foam insert provide all-day walking comfort. ... Premium leather accents and welting add to the versatile style that goes from course and beyond. ... Two-year waterproof guarantee. ... Three core colorways, sizes 7 to 15, and width up to 2E.
> Cost: $185. (Deal alert! Black Friday specials begin Nov. 22. Check the True Linkswear website for savings up to 60% off).
> Shop: TrueLinkswear.com
Seamus Golf: Club Covers
> Choose from an array of prints — Pendleton, tweed, dog motif, patriotic flag, NBA team logos — in premium leathers, wools and more. ... Some covers offer the option to add a customized leather tab inscribed with virtually any single color text or logo. ... Driver, fairway, hybrid and blade covers are offered and some fabric available in dopp kits, shoe bag, pouches and yardage books. ... Fabric tartan gift wrap available.
> Cost: Prices range from $65 to $195.
> Shop: SeamusGolf.com
TRX: Bandit Resistance Exercise Band
> Universal-fit handles attach to one or more strength bands for better comfort, control and performance. ... Ergonomic handle eliminates pinching, pulling and discomfort of your hands. ... Makes resistance band training easier, more effective and efficient. ... Use for strength, endurance and mobility. ... Lightweight and travel-ready for on-the-go workouts. ... TRX provides on-demand training to enhance the Bandit and other equipment experience.
> Cost: $49.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Golf Trunk Locker -
> Keep your golf outing essentials organized with a locker-designed storage area with different sections to keep your gear separated. ... No more clutter or damage from items rolling around in the car trunk. ... Dedicated storage for golf shoes, balls, tees and books. ... Holds shirts, towels and other accessories. ... Mesh panel allows airflow for quick drying.
> Cost: $44.
> Shop: DicksSportingGoods.com
Sun Mountain: Pathfinder PX3 Push Cart
> Weighs 16 pounds and folds down in two simple steps. ... When folded, small footprint fits easily into a vehicle. ... Accessory console is designed to hold a cell phone, scorecard, extra balls and tees. ... Adjustable upper-bag bracket works equally well for cart or stand bags. ... Extra storage is available in a mesh basket. ... Velour-lined valuables pouch is perfect for a range finder. ... Cart available in seven colors.
> Cost: $239.
> Shop: SunMountain.com