2021 BMW Championship: History, Winners, How to Watch
The 2021 PGA Tour playoffs continue this week at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
This is the second event in the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs. Tony Finau won the Northern Trust Open in a playoff over Cameron Smith in last week's opening tournament.
This week, the field is trimmed from the top 120 to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings. The top 30 after this week advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the BMW. He defeaed Dustin Johnson in a playoff last year at Olympia Fields.
Here's more on the 2021 BMW Championship, including the field, how to watch and past winners.
The 2021 BMW Championship: Schedule
The 2021 BMW Championship is Aug. 26-29 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owing Mills, Md.
This is the first PGA Tour event at the course. Per the Associated Press, this is the first Tour event in the Baltimore area since Doug Ford won $5,300 for his first-place finish in the 1962 Eastern Open Invitational at Mt. Pleasant Municipal.
Established in 1991, the 962-acre Caves Valley has hosted the inaugural LPGA International Crown, the U.S. Senior Open and the NCAA Division I men's and women's golf championships.
How to watch the 2021 BMW Championship
Here's the television schedule for the BMW:
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).
The tournament will stream on PGA Tour Live, including featured groups and featured holes.
The history of the BMW Championship
The forerunner of the BMW Championship is the Western Open, first played in 1899. It was played mostly in the Midwest until the early 1960s when it became known as the Chicago golf tournament. It was played at Medinah Country Club, Beverly Country Club, Olympia Fields Country Club and Tam O’Shanter Country Club before moving to Butler National in 1974. It became part of the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2007.
Proceeds from this year’s tournament will go toward the Evans Scholars Foundation, which helps provide "full tuition and housing college scholarships to hardworking caddies with limited financial means," according to the foundation.
BMW Championship and Western Open: Past winners
2020: Jon Rahm at Olympia Fields CC (North)
2019: Justin Thomas at Medinah CC (No. 3)
2018: Keegan Bradley at Aronimink GC.
2017: Marc Leishman at Conway Farms GC
2016: Dustin Johnson at Crooked Stick GC
2015: Jason Day at Conway Farms GC
2014: Billy Horschel at Cherry Hills CC
2013: Zach Johnson at Conway Farms GC
2012: Rory McIlroy at Crooked Stick GC
2011: Justin Rose at Cog Hill G&CC
2010: Dustin Johnson at Cog Hill G&CC
2009: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC
2008: Camilo Villegas at Bellerive
2007: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC
The tournament was known as the Western Open before 2007:
2006: Trevor Immelman at Cog Hill G&CC
2005: Jim Furyk at Cog Hill G&CC
2004: Steven Ames at Cog Hill G&CC
2003: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC
2002: Jerry Kelly at Cog Hill G&CC
2001: Scott Hoch at Cog Hill G&CC
2000: Robert Allenby at Cog Hill G&CC
1999: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC
1998: Joe Durant at Cog Hill G&CC
1997: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC
1996: Steve Stricker at Cog Hill G&CC
1995: Billy Mayfair at Cog Hill G&CC
1994: Nick Price at Cog Hill G&CC
1993: Nick Price at Cog Hill G&CC
1992: Ben Crenshaw at Cog Hill G&CC
1991: Russ Cochran at Cog Hill G&CC
1990: Wayne Levi at Butler National
1989: Mark McCumber at Butler National
1988: Jim Benepe at Butler National
1987: D.A. Weibring at Butler National
1986: Tom Kite at Butler National
1985: Scott Verplank (A) at Butler National
1984: Tom Watson at Butler National
1983: Mark McCumber at Butler National
1982: Tom Weiskopf at Butler National
1981: Ed Fiori at Butler National
1980: Scott Simpson at Butler National
1979: Larry Nelson, Butler National Golf Club
1978: Andy Bean, Butler National Golf Club
1977: Tom Watson, Butler National Golf Club,
1976: Al Geiberger, Butler National Golf Club
1975: Hale Irwin, Butler National Golf Club
1974: Tom Watson, Butler National Golf Club
1973: Billy Casper, Midlothian Country Club
1972: Jim Jamieson, Sunset Ridge Country Club
1971: Bruce Crampton, Olympia Fields Country Club
1970: Hugh Royer, Jr., Beverly Country Club
1969: Billy Casper, Midlothian Country Club
1968: Jack Nicklaus, Olympia Fields Country Club
1967: Jack Nicklaus, Beverly Country Club
1966: Billy Casper, Medinah Country Club
1965: Billy Casper, Tam O’Shanter Country Club
1964: Chi Chi Rodriguez, Tam O’Shanter Country Club
1963: Arnold Palmer, Beverly Country Club
1962: Jacky Cupit, Medinah Country Club
1961: Arnold Palmer, Blythefield Country Club
1960: Stan Leonard, Western Golf & Country Club
1959: Mike Souchak, Pittsburgh Field Club
1958: Doug Sanders, Red Run Golf Club
1957: Doug Ford, Plum Hollow Country Club
1956: Mike Fetchick, Presidio Golf Club
1955: Cary Middlecoff, Portland Golf Club
1954: Lloyd Mangrum, Kenwood Country Club
1953: E.J. “Dutch” Harrison, Bellerive Country Club
1952: Lloyd Mangrum, Westwood Country Club
1951: Marty Furgol, Davenport Country Club
1950: Sam Snead, Brentwood Country Club
1949: Sam Snead, Keller Golf Course
1948: Ben Hogan, Brookfield Country Club
1947: Johnny Palmer, Salt Lake City Country Club
1946: Ben Hogan, Sunset Country Club,
1945: Cancelled during World War II
1944: Cancelled during World War II
1943: Cancelled during World War II
1942: Herman Barron, Phoenix Golf Club
1941: Ed Oliver, Phoenix Golf Club
1940: Jimmy Demaret, River Oaks Country Club
1939: Byron Nelson, Medinah Country Club
1938: Ralph Guldahl, Westwood Country Club
1937: Ralph Guldahl, Canterbury Golf Club
1936: Ralph Guldahl, Davenport Country Club
1935: Johnny Revolta, South Bend Country Club
1934: Harry Cooper, Country Club of Peoria
1933: Macdonald Smith, Olympia Fields Country Club
1932: Walter Hagen, Canterbury Golf Club
1931: Ed Dudley, Miami Valley Golf Club
1930: Gene Sarazen, Indianwood Golf & Country Club
1929: Tommy Armour, Ozaukee Country Club
1928: Abe Espinosa, North Shore Country Club
1927: Walter Hagen, Olympia Fields Country Club
1926: Walter Hagen, Highland Golf & Country Club
1925: Macdonald Smith, Youngstown Country Club
1924: Bill Mehlhorn, Calumet Country Club
1923: Jock Hutchison, Colonial Country Club
1922: Mike Brady, Oakland Hills Country Club
1921: Walter Hagen, Oakwood Club
1920: Jock Hutchison, Olympia Fields Country Club
1919: Jim Barnes, Mayfield Country Club
1918: Cancelled during World War I
1917: Jim Barnes, Westmoreland Country Club
1916: Walter Hagen, Blue Mound Golf & Country Club
1915: Tom McNamara, Glen Oak Golf Club
1914: Jim Barnes, Interlachen Country Club
1913: John McDermott, Memphis Country Club
1912: Macdonald Smith, Idlewild Country Club
1911: Robert Simpson, Kent Country Club
1910: Chick Evans (Am), Beverly Country Club
1909: Willie Anderson, Skokie Country Club
1908: Willie Anderson, Normandie Golf Club
1907: Robert Simpson, Hinsdale Golf Club
1906: Alex Smith, Homewood Country Club
1905: Arthur Smith, Cincinnati Golf Club
1904: Willie Anderson, Kent Country Club, Grand Rapids
1903: Alex Smith, Milwaukee Country Club, River Hills
1902: Willie Anderson, Euclid Club, Cleveland Heights
1901: Laurie Auchterlonie, Midlothian Country Club, Midlothian
1900: No tournament
1899: Willie Smith, Glen View Club