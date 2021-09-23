September 23, 2021
2021 Ryder Cup: Tee Times, Pairings for Friday Morning Foursomes

Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday morning at Whistling Straits.

The pandemic-delayed 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin is about to begin.

The Americans and captain Steve Stricker seek to win the cup back from the Europeans and captain Padraig Harrington. The Europeans rolled to a 17 ½-10 ½ rout in 2018 at Le Golf National. They would retain the cup in case of a tie. The Americans need at least 14-1/2 points to win it back.

Here are the pairings and tee times for Friday morning (all times Central). There are four points at stake:

7:05 a.m.: Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 

7:21 a.m.: Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa

7:37 a.m.: Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger

7:53 a.m.: Rory  McIlroy and Ian Poulter vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaueffle

The pairings for these matches must be turned in by 11:25 a.m. and will be announced soon after. Afternoon fourball matches will be at 12:10, 12:26, 12:42 and 12:58 p.m.

Pairings have to be in up to one hour after play on Friday and will be announced shortly after that. Matches are at 7:05, 7:21, 7:37 and 7:53 a.m.

Pairings must be in by 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Matches will be at 12:10, 12:26, 12:42 and 12:58 p.m. 

Order of play must be turned in no later than one hour after play on Saturday. Singles matches will tee off every 11 minutes from 11:04 to 1:05 p.m.

