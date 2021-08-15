2021 Wyndham Championship: Tee Times, Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from Sedgefield
The players are on the course in Greensboro today competing for the $1.152 million first-place prize (and FedEx Cup Points) in the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Players began their final rounds early from front and back tees because of storms forecast for later today. Here are the tee times and complete purse information, which we'll update after the finish with player names in each spot.
Here are the players who started on the front:
- 7 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley, Johnson Wagner
- 7:11 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard, Sepp Straka
- 7:22 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy
- 7:33 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Anirban Lahiri, Nick Taylor
- 7:44 a.m. — Cameron Percy, John Augenstein, Chris Kirk
- 7:55 a.m. — Sebastián Muñoz, Harry Higgs, K.H. Lee
- 8:06 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang
- 8:17 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Ben Taylor, Adam Hadwin
- 8:28 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
- 8:39 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman, Justin Rose
- 8:50 a.m. — Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Scott
- 9:01 a.m. — Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na
- 9:12 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyler McCumber, Branden Grace
These are the players who started on No. 10:
- 7 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Kevin Tway, Russell Knox
- 7:11 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Brian Gay
- 7:22 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lingmerth, Harold Varner III
- 7:33 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Chesson Hadley
- 7:44 a.m. — Matt Jones, Rob Oppenheim, Bubba Watson
- 7:55 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Keith Mitchell, Camilo Villegas
- 8:06 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Anderson, Austin Eckroat
- 8:17 a.m. — Richy Werenski, James Hahn, Erik van Rooyen
- 8:28 a.m. — Bronson Burgoon, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim
- 8:39 a.m. — Seamus Power, Andrew Landry, Michael Gligic
- 8:50 a.m. — Nelson Ledesma, Ben Martin, Chris Baker
- 9:01 a.m. — Nate Lashley, Rafael Campos
Here's the estimated breakdown for how the $6.4 million total purse will be distributed.
Full prize money breakdown for the 2021 Wyndham Championship
1: $1,152,000
2: $697,600
3: $441,600
4: $313,600
5: $262,400
6: $232,000
7: $216,000
8: $200,000
9: $187,200
10: $174,400
11: $161,600
12: $148,800
13: $136,000
14: $123,200
15: $116,800
16: $110,400
17; $104,000
18: $97,600
19: $91,200
20: $84,800
21: $78,400
22: $72,000
23: $66,880
24: $61,760
25: $56,640
26: $51,520
27: $49,600
28: $47,680
29: $45,760
30: $43,840
31: $41,920
32: $40,000
33: $38,080
34: $36,480
35: $34,880
36: $33,280
37: $31,680
38: $30,400
39: $29,120
40: $27,840
41: $26,560
42: $25,280
43: $24,000
44: $22,720
45: $21,440
46: $20,160
47: $18,880
48: $17,856
49: $16,960
50: $16,448