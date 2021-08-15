2021 Wyndham Championship: Tee Times, Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from Sedgefield

The winner in Greensboro will earn $1,152,000 for his first-place finish in the PGA Tour's final event of the regular season.

The players are on the course in Greensboro today competing for the $1.152 million first-place prize (and FedEx Cup Points) in the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Players began their final rounds early from front and back tees because of storms forecast for later today. Here are the tee times and complete purse information, which we'll update after the finish with player names in each spot.

Here are the players who started on the front:

7 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley, Johnson Wagner

7:11 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard, Sepp Straka

7:22 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy

7:33 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Anirban Lahiri, Nick Taylor

7:44 a.m. — Cameron Percy, John Augenstein, Chris Kirk

7:55 a.m. — Sebastián Muñoz, Harry Higgs, K.H. Lee

8:06 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang

8:17 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Ben Taylor, Adam Hadwin

8:28 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

8:39 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman, Justin Rose

8:50 a.m. — Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Scott

9:01 a.m. — Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na

9:12 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyler McCumber, Branden Grace

These are the players who started on No. 10:

7 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Kevin Tway, Russell Knox

7:11 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Brian Gay

7:22 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lingmerth, Harold Varner III

7:33 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Chesson Hadley

7:44 a.m. — Matt Jones, Rob Oppenheim, Bubba Watson

7:55 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Keith Mitchell, Camilo Villegas

8:06 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Anderson, Austin Eckroat

8:17 a.m. — Richy Werenski, James Hahn, Erik van Rooyen

8:28 a.m. — Bronson Burgoon, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim

8:39 a.m. — Seamus Power, Andrew Landry, Michael Gligic

8:50 a.m. — Nelson Ledesma, Ben Martin, Chris Baker

9:01 a.m. — Nate Lashley, Rafael Campos

Here's the estimated breakdown for how the $6.4 million total purse will be distributed.

Full prize money breakdown for the 2021 Wyndham Championship

1: $1,152,000

2: $697,600

3: $441,600

4: $313,600

5: $262,400

6: $232,000

7: $216,000

8: $200,000

9: $187,200

10: $174,400

11: $161,600

12: $148,800

13: $136,000

14: $123,200

15: $116,800

16: $110,400

17; $104,000

18: $97,600

19: $91,200

20: $84,800

21: $78,400

22: $72,000

23: $66,880

24: $61,760

25: $56,640

26: $51,520

27: $49,600

28: $47,680

29: $45,760

30: $43,840

31: $41,920

32: $40,000

33: $38,080

34: $36,480

35: $34,880

36: $33,280

37: $31,680

38: $30,400

39: $29,120

40: $27,840

41: $26,560

42: $25,280

43: $24,000

44: $22,720

45: $21,440

46: $20,160

47: $18,880

48: $17,856

49: $16,960

50: $16,448