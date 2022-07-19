2022 3M Open: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Twin Cities

At +4500, Chris Gotterup is ready for another strong outing at the 3M Open.

When a moment of intuition strikes, stay the course.

We began this column as play resumed on the PGA Tour after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Not once have we made or even thought of a pick prior to the week ahead, let alone six months in advance. However, the moment Cameron Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, our mind was made up on who was going to light up the Old Course at St. Andrews this year. His game fit perfectly and if he just leaned on his strengths, he’d be Champion Golfer of the Year. Amazingly enough he did just that, even with an over-par round of 73 on Saturday. Apologies to anyone who was rooting for the fairytale moment for Rory McIlroy, but this was Smith’s major to lose and we think he knew that too.

As for the rest of the picks, Tommy Fleetwood had a strong weekend to record a T4. But our deepest sleeper to date, Brandon Wu, excruciatingly missed the cut by just one stroke after doubling No. 16 on Friday.

We now ride the wave of positive momentum back across the Atlantic for the remainder of the PGA Tour season. It begins with the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities and the most notable change to the now four-year host is the purse has increased by $900,000. The par-71, 7,430-yard layout remains a bomber’s paradise as extra distance off the tee has been key to success. Going low will also be imperative as each of the last three winners were 21 under par, 19 under par and 15 under par.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite amidst the weakened field post-Open is Tony Finau at +1300. Just behind is Sony Open winner Hideki Matsuyama at +1600, followed by journeyman Sungjae Im at +1800 and Canadian standout Adam Hadwin at +2000. To close out the notables are both Maverick McNealy and Sahith Theegala at +2200.

For a favorite, we’re not going to take any of those mentioned above and instead look to Davis Riley at +2500. It’s been a promising start to the young man’s first campaign as he’s recorded three top 20s and five top 10s, including a playoff loss at the Valspar Championship in March. We also like a few others near him on the board, but he did not travel to and from Scotland this week. Furthermore, over his past 24 rounds, Riley ranks top 10 in each key strokes-gained category for TPC Twin Cities: total, tee-to-green, approach and off-the-tee. He’s taken some time off and should be refreshed to contend again for his first win.

For a midrange pick, we’re going back to Chris Gotterup at +4500 after his success at the John Deere Classic when we took him as a sleeper. As a refresher, he was honored with the 2022 Haskins and Nicklaus awards as the country's top college player. In just five total starts, he’s made four cuts, including his first PGA Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open and the aforementioned John Deere Classic where he took advantage of the light competition both times and finished T7 and T4, respectively. He’s coming off a missed cut at the Barbasol, but shot 67 in his second round. This looks to be another spot where he can excel.

For a sleeper, we’re going with the last guy on our board below and taking Callum Tarren at +9500. He’s had a volatile season on the PGA Tour, but he’s shown more promise in the second half of his season. Tarren has only missed three of his last 10 cuts and that includes a strong run at the U.S. Open where he ultimately finished T31. More recently, he finished T6 at the John Deere Classic and T22 in his last start at the Barracuda Championship. And to dig a bit deeper, Tarren was top-10 in driving distance and greens in regulation at the Tahoe event, which will be crucial for success at the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities should set up well for the Englishman.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 35

Winners: 5

Top 5s: 11

Top 10s: 6

Top 20s: 3

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:



Tony Finau +1300

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Sungjae Im +1800

Adam Hadwin +2000

Maverick McNealy +2200

Sahith Theegala +2200

Cameron Davis +2500

Davis Riley +2500

Cameron Tringale +2800

Mark Hubbard +3000

Adam Long +3300

Brendan Steele +3300

Charles Howell III +3300

Chez Reavie +3300

J.T. Poston +3300

Martin Laird +3300

Brendon Todd +3500

Nick Hardy +3500

Ryan Palmer +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jason Day +4500

Rickie Fowler +4500

Cameron Champ +5000

Dylan Frittelli +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Matthew NeSmith +5500

Lanto Griffin +6000

C.T. Pan +6600

Troy Merritt +6600

Austin Smotherman +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Lucas Glover +7000

Matthias Schwab +7000

Stewart Cink +7000

Erik van Rooyen +7500

Michael Thompson +7500

Greyson Sigg +8000

John Huh +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Danny Willett +8500

Patton Kizzire +8500

Tyler Duncan +8500

Danny Lee +9000

Hayden Buckley +9000

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Beau Hossler +9500

Callum Tarren +9500