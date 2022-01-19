2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts, TV Schedule, Field
The PGA Tour returns to the continental United States for the first time this year at the 2022 American Express in La Quinta, Calif., from Jan. 20-23.
The 2022 American Express winner will earn $1.368 million from the total purse of $7.6 million. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion.
The tournament is in its 63rd year. The pro-am is back for 2022 after being eliminated last year because of the pandemic. Each PGA Tour professional will be grouped with amateurs for the first three rounds. The low 70 professionals and ties will play the final round at the Stadium Course at PGA West. The other courses featured are La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.
2022 American Express: TV Schedule
Golf Channel will televise the American Express from 3 to 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday through Sunday.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will show featured groups and featured holes from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday through Sunday.
2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts
Here is how the prize money will be distributed:
1. $1,368,000
2. $828,400
3. $524,400
4. $372,400
5. $311,600
6. $275,500
7. $256,500
8. $237,500
9. $222,300
10. $207,100
11. $191,900
12. $176,700
13. $161,500
14. $146,300
15. $138,700
16. $131,100
17. $123,500
18. $115,900
19. $108,300
20. $100,700
21. $93,100
22. $85,500
23. $79,420
24. $73,340
25. $67,260
26. $61,180
27. $58,900
28. $56,620
29. $54,340
30. $52,060
31. $49,780
32. $47,500
33. $45,220
34. $43,320
35. $41,420
36. $39,520
37. $37,620
38. $36,100
39. $34,580
40. $33,060
41. $31,540
42. $30,020
43. $28,500
44. $26,980
45. $25,460
46. $23,940
47. $22,420
48. $21,204
49. $20,140
50. $19,532
51. $19,076
52. $18,620
53. $18,316
54. $18,012
55. $17,860
56. $17,708
57. $17,556
58. $17,404
59. $17,252
60. $17,100
61. $16,948
62. $16,796
63. $16,644
64. $16,492
65. $16,340
66. $16,188
67. $16,036
68. $15,884
69. $15,732
70. $15,580
2022 American Express: Field
These are the 156 professional players in the field:
Ancer, Abraham
Barjon, Paul
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Byrd, Jonathan +
Cantlay, Patrick
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Day, Jason
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
du Preez, James Hart +
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Finau, Tony
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Howell III, Charles
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kim, Chan +
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Love III, Davis
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McDowell, Graeme
McGreevy, Max
Mendoza, Kyle #
Merritt, Troy
Mickelson, Phil
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, Seung-Yul
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Ortiz, Carlos
Pak, John +
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
amey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum +
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo +
Vogel, T.J. +
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wilson, Mark
Wolfe, Jared +
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
Alternates:
Hubbard, Mark
Knous, Jim
Hossler, Beau
Seiffert, Chase
Armour, Ryan
Kodaira, Satoshi
Taylor, Vaughn
Percy, Cameron
Hoag, Bo
Van Pelt, Bo