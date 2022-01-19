2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts, TV Schedule, Field

The 2022 American Express winner will earn $1.368 million from the total purse of $7.6 million.

Si Woo Kim takes the outright lead on the 71st hole of the 2021 American Express. Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via Imagn

The PGA Tour returns to the continental United States for the first time this year at the 2022 American Express in La Quinta, Calif., from Jan. 20-23.

The 2022 American Express winner will earn $1.368 million from the total purse of $7.6 million. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion.

The tournament is in its 63rd year. The pro-am is back for 2022 after being eliminated last year because of the pandemic. Each PGA Tour professional will be grouped with amateurs for the first three rounds. The low 70 professionals and ties will play the final round at the Stadium Course at PGA West. The other courses featured are La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

2022 American Express: TV Schedule

Golf Channel will televise the American Express from 3 to 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday through Sunday.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will show featured groups and featured holes from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday through Sunday.

2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts

Here is how the prize money will be distributed:

1. $1,368,000

2. $828,400

3. $524,400

4. $372,400

5. $311,600

6. $275,500

7. $256,500

8. $237,500

9. $222,300

10. $207,100

11. $191,900

12. $176,700

13. $161,500

14. $146,300

15. $138,700

16. $131,100

17. $123,500

18. $115,900

19. $108,300

20. $100,700

21. $93,100

22. $85,500

23. $79,420

24. $73,340

25. $67,260

26. $61,180

27. $58,900

28. $56,620

29. $54,340

30. $52,060

31. $49,780

32. $47,500

33. $45,220

34. $43,320

35. $41,420

36. $39,520

37. $37,620

38. $36,100

39. $34,580

40. $33,060

41. $31,540

42. $30,020

43. $28,500

44. $26,980

45. $25,460

46. $23,940

47. $22,420

48. $21,204

49. $20,140

50. $19,532

51. $19,076

52. $18,620

53. $18,316

54. $18,012

55. $17,860

56. $17,708

57. $17,556

58. $17,404

59. $17,252

60. $17,100

61. $16,948

62. $16,796

63. $16,644

64. $16,492

65. $16,340

66. $16,188

67. $16,036

68. $15,884

69. $15,732

70. $15,580

2022 American Express: Field

These are the 156 professional players in the field:

Ancer, Abraham

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Byrd, Jonathan +

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

du Preez, James Hart +

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Howell III, Charles

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Chan +

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McDowell, Graeme

McGreevy, Max

Mendoza, Kyle #

Merritt, Troy

Mickelson, Phil

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Carlos

Pak, John +

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

amey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum +

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo +

Vogel, T.J. +

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wilson, Mark

Wolfe, Jared +

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Alternates:

Hubbard, Mark

Knous, Jim

Hossler, Beau

Seiffert, Chase

Armour, Ryan

Kodaira, Satoshi

Taylor, Vaughn

Percy, Cameron

Hoag, Bo

Van Pelt, Bo