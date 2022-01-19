Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts, TV Schedule, Field

The 2022 American Express winner will earn $1.368 million from the total purse of $7.6 million.
Si Woo Kim takes the outright lead on the 71st hole of the 2021 American Express.

Si Woo Kim takes the outright lead on the 71st hole of the 2021 American Express.

The PGA Tour returns to the continental United States for the first time this year at the 2022 American Express in La Quinta, Calif., from Jan. 20-23.

The 2022 American Express winner will earn $1.368 million from the total purse of $7.6 million. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion.

The tournament is in its 63rd year. The pro-am is back for 2022 after being eliminated last year because of the pandemic. Each PGA Tour professional will be grouped with amateurs for the first three rounds. The low 70 professionals and ties will play the final round at the Stadium Course at PGA West. The other courses featured are La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

2022 American Express: TV Schedule

Golf Channel will televise the American Express from 3 to 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday through Sunday.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will show featured groups and featured holes from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday through Sunday.

2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts

Here is how the prize money will be distributed:

1. $1,368,000

2. $828,400

3. $524,400

4. $372,400

5. $311,600

6. $275,500

7. $256,500

8. $237,500

9. $222,300

10. $207,100

11. $191,900

12. $176,700

13. $161,500

14. $146,300

15. $138,700

16. $131,100

17. $123,500

18. $115,900

19. $108,300

20. $100,700

21. $93,100

22. $85,500

23. $79,420

24. $73,340

25. $67,260

26. $61,180

27. $58,900

28. $56,620

29. $54,340

30. $52,060

31. $49,780

32. $47,500

33. $45,220

34. $43,320

35. $41,420

36. $39,520

37. $37,620

38. $36,100

39. $34,580

40. $33,060

41. $31,540

42. $30,020

43. $28,500

44. $26,980

45. $25,460

46. $23,940

47. $22,420

48. $21,204

49. $20,140

50. $19,532

51. $19,076

52. $18,620

53. $18,316

54. $18,012

55. $17,860

56. $17,708

57. $17,556

58. $17,404

59. $17,252

60. $17,100

61. $16,948

62. $16,796

63. $16,644

64. $16,492

65. $16,340

66. $16,188

67. $16,036

68. $15,884

69. $15,732

70. $15,580

2022 American Express: Field

These are the 156 professional players in the field:

Ancer, Abraham 

Barjon, Paul 

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 

Blixt, Jonas 

Bramlett, Joseph 

Bryan, Wesley 

Buckley, Hayden 

Burgoon, Bronson 

Byrd, Jonathan + 

Cantlay, Patrick 

Champ, Cameron 

Chappell, Kevin 

Clark, Wyndham 

Conners, Corey 

Cook, Austin 

Creel, Joshua 

Day, Jason 

Donald, Luke 

Drewitt, Brett 

du Preez, James Hart + 

Dufner, Jason 

Duncan, Tyler 

Finau, Tony 

Fowler, Rickie 

Frittelli, Dylan 

Garnett, Brice 

Gay, Brian 

Ghim, Doug 

Gligic, Michael 

Glover, Lucas 

Gooch, Talor 

Griffin, Lanto 

Grillo, Emiliano 

Gutschewski, Scott 

Haas, Bill 

Hadley, Chesson 

Hadwin, Adam 

Hagy, Brandon 

Hahn, James 

Hardy, Nick 

Harman, Brian 

Henley, Russell 

Herman, Jim 

Hickok, Kramer 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Higgs, Harry 

Hodges, Lee 

Hoge, Tom 

Howell III, Charles 

Huh, John 

Im, Sungjae 

Johnson, Zach 

Kang, Sung 

Kim, Chan +

Kim, Si Woo 

Kirk, Chris 

Kitayama, Kurt 

Kizzire, Patton 

Knox, Russell 

Kohles, Ben 

Kraft, Kelly 

Lahiri, Anirban 

Laird, Martin 

Landry, Andrew 

Lashley, Nate 

Lebioda, Hank 

Lee, Danny 

Lee, K.H. 

Lipsky, David 

List, Luke 

Long, Adam 

Love III, Davis 

Lower, Justin 

Malnati, Peter 

McCarthy, Denny 

McCumber, Tyler 

McDowell, Graeme 

McGreevy, Max 

Mendoza, Kyle # 

Merritt, Troy 

Mickelson, Phil 

Molinari, Francesco 

Moore, Ryan 

Moore, Taylor 

Mullinax, Trey 

Muñoz, Sebastián 

NeSmith, Matthew 

Noh, Seung-Yul 

Noren, Alex 

Norlander, Henrik 

Novak, Andrew 

Ortiz, Carlos 

Pak, John + 

Pan, C.T. 

Pendrith, Taylor 

Perez, Pat 

Piercy, Scott 

Poston, J.T. 

Power, Seamus 

Putnam, Andrew 

Rahm, Jon 

Rai, Aaron 

amey, Chad 

Reavie, Chez 

Redman, Doc 

Reed, Patrick 

Reeves, Seth 

Riley, Davis 

Rodgers, Patrick 

Rose, Justin 

Ryder, Sam 

Sabbatini, Rory 

Scheffler, Scottie 

Schenk, Adam 

Sigg, Greyson 

Skinns, David 

Sloan, Roger 

Smalley, Alex 

Smotherman, Austin 

Snedeker, Brandt 

Spaun, J.J. 

Stallings, Scott 

Steele, Brendan 

Straka, Sepp 

Streb, Robert 

Streelman, Kevin 

Stroud, Chris 

Stuard, Brian 

Svensson, Adam 

Swafford, Hudson 

Tarren, Callum + 

Taylor, Nick 

Theegala, Sahith 

Thompson, Curtis 

Thompson, Michael 

Todd, Brendon 

Trainer, Martin 

Tringale, Cameron 

Tway, Kevin 

Uihlein, Peter 

van der Walt, Dawie 

Varner III, Harold 

Vegas, Jhonattan 

Villegas, Camilo + 

Vogel, T.J. + 

Walker, Jimmy 

Watney, Nick 

Werenski, Richy 

Whaley, Vince 

Wilson, Mark 

Wolfe, Jared + 

Wolff, Matthew 

Woodland, Gary 

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan 

Young, Cameron 

Zalatoris, Will 

Alternates: 

Hubbard, Mark 

Knous, Jim 

Hossler, Beau 

Seiffert, Chase 

Armour, Ryan 

Kodaira, Satoshi 

Taylor, Vaughn 

Percy, Cameron 

Hoag, Bo 

Van Pelt, Bo

Si Woo Kim takes the outright lead on the 71st hole of the 2021 American Express.
News

2022 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Payouts, TV Schedule, Field

21 seconds ago
Rory McIlroy started his 2021 season in the Middle East at the HSBC Championship.
News

Rory McIlroy Says His 2022 Goals are Inspired in Part by Tiger Woods

2 hours ago
Finau
News

2022 American Express: Picks, Odds, and Favorites for PGA West

3 hours ago
Beyond the Clubhouse
Podcasts

Listen: Harold Varner III Is a New Dad and Dealing Out Some Great Golf Takes

21 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-American-Express
News

Will Favorites Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay Deliver at American Express?

21 hours ago
Aaron Beverly will play in the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
News

Aaron Beverly Earns Charlie Sifford Exemption to Genesis Invitational

22 hours ago
Collin Morikawa won the 2021 DP Would Tour Championship in Dubai.
News

Collin Morikawa Begins His Race to Dubai Defense Back in the Middle East

22 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: How Kevin Na Dropped the Mic on a Fringe Tour Pro

23 hours ago
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

23 hours ago