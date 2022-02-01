Our Best Bets and Sleeper Picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

We like Maverick McNealy at +2500, always valuable Mito Pereira at +5000 and veteran Matt Kuchar at +6000 when the PGA Tour visits the California coast this week.

At +2500, there's a bit more value on Maverick McNealy than those ahead of him. Golffile | Fran Caffrey

When opportunity strikes twice, make sure to capture it at least the second time.

For Luke List, he did exactly that. In 2018, List found himself in a playoff with Justin Thomas at The Honda Classic. Unfortunately, he lost on the first hole after missing the green on his approach shot. This past week, he was in the same scenario and put his approach to within a foot to take the Farmers Insurance Open away from Will Zalatoris and secure his first win on Tour.

As for the picks, we are inching closer back to normal service. Favorite Hideki Matsuyama fought his way back to relevancy with a fina- round 68 but missed the top-20 by a couple of strokes. Midrange pick Brooks Koepka missed the cut, but sleeper Justin Rose secured our first top-10 of the year in consistent fashion.

Up the California coast this week is the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am or better known as the “Crosby Clambake” to locals. Due to COVID-19 protocols last year, only two courses were used, and the pro-am portion was scrapped. This year, the celebrities are back in the fold along with the normal mix of Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach for the first three rounds and everyone playing Pebble for the final round. This is a weaker field than normal with many of the world’s top players at the Saudi International, so it could be an opportunity for a player lower on the odds board to make a splash.

According to SI Sportsbook, World no. 4 and California-native Patrick Cantlay is the favorite at +700. To follow is defending champion Daniel Berger at +1400. Next up is last week’s runner-up in Will Zalatoris at +1600. To close out the notables are Pebble Beach specialist Jason Day and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth at +2000.

For our favorite, we’re going to step slightly outside of the notables and take Maverick McNealy at +2500. McNealy would be the defending champion this week if it weren’t for Daniel Berger’s eagle to secure the title last year. More recently, McNealy owns another second-place finish at the Fortinet Championship to begin his run of finishing in the top-30 in six of his last eight starts. He’s currently fourth in scoring average and is heading to a place where he gained more than eight shots on the field from tee-to-green last year. Look for McNealy to be high up on the leaderboard again this week.

For a value midrange pick, Mito Pereira at +5000 looks tasty. This man was on fire near the end of last season with three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour to propel him onto the PGA Tour. He then followed that up with T-6 at the 3M Open, T-5 at the Barbasol Championship, T-4 at the Olympics, and third at the Fortinet Championship. In four of his last five starts, he has finished in the top-30 each time and his third Korn Ferry win also came at a pro-am event. Pereira is building towards something, and this might be the week to shine with a subdued field.

For a sleeper, Matt Kuchar feels right at +6000. He quietly had a solid fall, never finishing worse than T-37 and having it culminate with a T-7 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii to begin 2022. While Kuchar is certainly not a horse for the course, he should absolutely continue his cut streak this week because he’s only missed it once in his last eight tries at the Clambake. With a more manageable field in front of him along with shorter tracks, Kuchar should be full of confidence to continue his upward trend.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 1

Top 20s: 1

