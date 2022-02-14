Rumors Hang Over Bryson DeChambeau's Absence

Skip to main content
Rumors Cloud Bryson DeChambeau's Absence From Genesis Invitational

The World No. 12 refutes a podcast that claims sources say he's "no longer playing on the PGA Tour."
Bryson DeChambeau will not play this week's Genesis Invitational due, according to DeChambeau, injuries he suffered or aggravated at the Saudi International.  

The lightning rod that is Bryson DeChambeau continues to be struck by rumors. The latest comes from the “No Laying Up” podcast, which said Monday that DeChambeau is absent from this week’s Genesis Invitational because he has quit the PGA Tour.

"In Saudi, [DeChambeau] said he is no longer playing on the PGA Tour,” the podcast said. “He told players that. That's what he said. I don't think all of the decisions have been made, so you can't, like, report on anything like that. But the information as I know it from very reputable sources that's where things stand as of now."

DeChambeau and his management were quick to refute the report. He said on Twitter that he’s missing the Genesis because he’s rehabbing injuries to his hand and hip that he either suffered or aggravated at the Saudi International.

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate," he said on Twitter.

DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International prior to the second round two weeks ago with injuries to his left hip and left hand that reportedly were caused by a slip-and-fall while playing table tennis.

It was also reported from Saudi Arabia that DeChambeau had been offered $135 million to play in the proposed new golf league headed by Greg Norman. DeChambeau called that report “false,” although he didn’t say whether all or part of the report was incorrect.

ESPN reported that DeChambeau is pointing to the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, March 3-6, for his return to the PGA Tour.

