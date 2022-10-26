2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The sixth event of the new PGA Tour season returns to Port Royal Golf Course.

Now in its fourth year, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has carved out its own niche in the PGA Tour's fall portion of the schedule.

Once an opposite-field event to the WGC-HSBC Champions, the Bermuda Championship became a full-FedEx Cup points event in 2020 when COVID-19 considerations shelved the Shanghai, China, event. The HSBC has yet to return, and now for the third year the Bermuda Championship is alone on the calendar with the winner receiving a Masters berth.

Coming one week after the CJ Cup in South Carolina, which featured 15 of the world's top 20 players, the Bermuda Championship will not have the same star-studded field. The highest-ranked player is world No. 48 Seamus Power, with just four more players inside the top 100.

Purse

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has a purse of $6.5 million, with $1,170,000 paid to the winner.

Full Field

(132 players)

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron *

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Erik

Barnes, Ricky

Bhatia, Akshay +

Blanchet, Chandler *

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben +

Daffue, MJ

Daly, John +

Detry, Thomas

Dillas, Jarryd +

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Feagler, Clay *

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hubbard, Mark

Jackson, Palmer +

Jaeger, Stephan

Jarvis, Aaron +

Jones, Nick +

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Koch, Greg #

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Mack III, Willie +

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Meronk, Adrian @

Murray, Grayson

Nicholas, James +

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Sims, Michael +

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Surratt, Caleb +

Swan, Kim +

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Pelt, Bo

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John *

Villegas, Camilo

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign