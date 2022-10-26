2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
Now in its fourth year, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has carved out its own niche in the PGA Tour's fall portion of the schedule.
Once an opposite-field event to the WGC-HSBC Champions, the Bermuda Championship became a full-FedEx Cup points event in 2020 when COVID-19 considerations shelved the Shanghai, China, event. The HSBC has yet to return, and now for the third year the Bermuda Championship is alone on the calendar with the winner receiving a Masters berth.
Coming one week after the CJ Cup in South Carolina, which featured 15 of the world's top 20 players, the Bermuda Championship will not have the same star-studded field. The highest-ranked player is world No. 48 Seamus Power, with just four more players inside the top 100.
Purse
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has a purse of $6.5 million, with $1,170,000 paid to the winner.
Full Field
(132 players)
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron *
Bae, Sangmoon
Barnes, Erik
Barnes, Ricky
Bhatia, Akshay +
Blanchet, Chandler *
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Byrd, Jonathan
Chalmers, Greg
Chappell, Kevin
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben +
Daffue, MJ
Daly, John +
Detry, Thomas
Dillas, Jarryd +
Donald, Luke
Dou, Zecheng
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
Feagler, Clay *
Gainey, Tommy
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gómez, Fabián
Gordon, Will
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Gribble, Cody
Griffin, Ben
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harrington, Scott
Hearn, David
Henry, J.J.
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoffman, Charley
Hubbard, Mark
Jackson, Palmer +
Jaeger, Stephan
Jarvis, Aaron +
Jones, Nick +
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Koch, Greg #
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lingmerth, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Mack III, Willie +
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
Meronk, Adrian @
Murray, Grayson
Nicholas, James +
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Núñez, Augusto
O'Hair, Sean
Pan, C.T.
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Sims, Michael +
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Stevens, Sam
Streb, Robert
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Surratt, Caleb +
Swan, Kim +
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Van Pelt, Bo
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John *
Villegas, Camilo
Watney, Nick
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign