2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The fifth event of the 2022-23 season has moved from South Korea to Las Vegas and now South Carolina. The CJ Cup, which was previously part of a PGA Tour Asian Swing, had been played in Las Vegas the last two years. It has now moved to Congaree Golf Club, which took the Canadian Open date in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and he headlines the strongest field of the fall, as 15 of the top-20 ranked players in the world are competing. This is a limited-field, 78-player event with no cut.
Purse
The CJ Cup has a $10.5 million purse, with $1,890,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
(78 players)
An, Byeong Hun
Bae, Yongjun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason +
English, Harris +
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Glover, Lucas
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jung, Chanmin +
Kim, Bio
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kim, Yeongsu
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kuchar, Matt
Lee, K.H.
List, Luke
Lowry, Shane
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor +
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Noren, Alex
Palmer, Ryan +
Park, Sanghyun
Pereira, Mito
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Scheffler, Scottie
Seo, Yoseop
Shin, Sanghun
Simpson, Webb +
Smalley, Alex
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Suh, Justin +
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Todd, Brendon
Willett, Danny +
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary +
Young, Cameron
+ - Sponsor Exemption