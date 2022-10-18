2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The much-traveled event lands at Congaree Golf Club, where it hosts the strongest field of the fall.

The fifth event of the 2022-23 season has moved from South Korea to Las Vegas and now South Carolina. The CJ Cup, which was previously part of a PGA Tour Asian Swing, had been played in Las Vegas the last two years. It has now moved to Congaree Golf Club, which took the Canadian Open date in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and he headlines the strongest field of the fall, as 15 of the top-20 ranked players in the world are competing. This is a limited-field, 78-player event with no cut.

Purse

The CJ Cup has a $10.5 million purse, with $1,890,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

(78 players)

An, Byeong Hun

Bae, Yongjun

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason +

English, Harris +

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie +

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jung, Chanmin +

Kim, Bio

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kim, Yeongsu

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kuchar, Matt

Lee, K.H.

List, Luke

Lowry, Shane

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor +

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Noren, Alex

Palmer, Ryan +

Park, Sanghyun

Pereira, Mito

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Scheffler, Scottie

Seo, Yoseop

Shin, Sanghun

Simpson, Webb +

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Suh, Justin +

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Todd, Brendon

Willett, Danny +

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary +

Young, Cameron

+ - Sponsor Exemption