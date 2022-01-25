The Prize Money Breakdown, Field and TV Schedule for the Farmers Insurance Open

The winner this week at Torrey Pines will make $1.512 million in prize money from the total purse of $8.4 million.

Patrick Reed won the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open by five shots. Orlando Ramirez/USA Today

The PGA Tour is back at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, a rare Wednesday-to-Saturday tournament.

The first two rounds will be played on the North and South Courses. Friday and Saturday's final rounds will be on the South Course only.

There are 156 players in the field.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Schedule, TV Times

All times local (Pacific)

Wednesday, Jan. 26

9 a.m. — Opening rounds begin on North and South courses

TV — 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Golf Channel

Thursday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. — Second rounds begin on North and South Courses

TV —Noon to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Jan. 28

8:30 am — Third round begins on South Course

TV — Noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2 to 5 p.m. on CBS

Saturday, Jan. 29

9:30 a.m. — Fourth round begins on South Course

TV — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm on Golf Channel and 1:30 to 5 p.m. on CBS

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Purse, Position-by-Position Payouts

Here are the position-by-position payouts for this week at Torrey Pines:

1. $1,512,000.00

2. $915,600.00

3. $579,600.00

4. $411,600.00

5. $344,400.00

6. $304,500.00

7. $283,500.00

8. $262,500.00

9. $245,700.00

10. $228,900.00

11. $212,100.00

12. $195,300.00

13. $178,500.00

14. $161,700.00

15. $153,300.00

16. $144,900.00

17. $136,500.00

18. $128,100.00

19. $119,700.00

20. $111,300.00

21. $102,900.00

22. $94,500.00

23. $87,780.00

24. $81,060.00

25. $74,340.00

26. $67,620.00

27. $65,100.00

28. $62,580.00

29. $60,060.00

30. $57,540.00

31. $55,020.00

32. $52,500.00

33. $49,980.00

34. $47,880.00

35. $45,780.00

36. $43,680.00

37. $41,580.00

38. $39,900.00

39. $38,220.00

40. $36,540.00

41. $34,860.00

42. $33,180.00

43. $31,500.00

44. $29,820.00

45. $28,140.00

46. $26,460.00

47. $24,780.00

48. $23,436.00

49. $22,260.00

50. $21,588.00

51. $21,084.00

52. $20,580.00

53. $20,244.00

54. $19,908.00

55. $19,740.00

56. $19,572.00

57. $19,404.00

58. $19,236.00

59. $19,068.00

60. $18,900.00

61. $18,732.00

62. $18,564.00

63. $18,396.00

64. $18,228.00

65. $18,060.00

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Field

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign

Alford, Ryan +

Barjon, Paul

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Block, Michael #

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan *

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Drewitt, Brett

du Toit, Jared *

Dufner, Jason +

Eckroat, Austin +

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gooch, Talor

Grant, Brent *

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Herman, Jim

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Kamaiu

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Leishman, Marc

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCumber, Tyler

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Mickelson, Phil

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor +

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Mu oz, Sebasti n

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Sear, Max *

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum +

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin +

Zalatoris, Will

Alternates:

Hubbard, Mark

Knous, Jim

Hossler, Beau

Seiffert, Chase

Armour, Ryan

Kodaira, Satoshi

Taylor, Vaughn

Percy, Cameron

Hoag, Bo

Van Pelt, Bo