The Prize Money Breakdown, Field and TV Schedule for the Farmers Insurance Open

2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Purse, Prize Money, Field, TV Schedule
The PGA Tour is back at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, a rare Wednesday-to-Saturday tournament.
Patrick Reed is the defending champion. The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open winner will make $1.512 million in prize money from the total purse of $8.4 million.
The first two rounds will be played on the North and South Courses. Friday and Saturday's final rounds will be on the South Course only.
There are 156 players in the field.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Schedule, TV Times
All times local (Pacific)
Wednesday, Jan. 26
9 a.m. — Opening rounds begin on North and South courses
TV — 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Golf Channel
Thursday, Jan. 27
9 a.m. — Second rounds begin on North and South Courses
TV —Noon to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Friday, Jan. 28
8:30 am — Third round begins on South Course
TV — Noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2 to 5 p.m. on CBS
Saturday, Jan. 29
9:30 a.m. — Fourth round begins on South Course
TV — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm on Golf Channel and 1:30 to 5 p.m. on CBS
2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Purse, Position-by-Position Payouts
Here are the position-by-position payouts for this week at Torrey Pines:
1. $1,512,000.00
2. $915,600.00
3. $579,600.00
4. $411,600.00
5. $344,400.00
6. $304,500.00
7. $283,500.00
8. $262,500.00
9. $245,700.00
10. $228,900.00
11. $212,100.00
12. $195,300.00
13. $178,500.00
14. $161,700.00
15. $153,300.00
16. $144,900.00
17. $136,500.00
18. $128,100.00
19. $119,700.00
20. $111,300.00
21. $102,900.00
22. $94,500.00
23. $87,780.00
24. $81,060.00
25. $74,340.00
26. $67,620.00
27. $65,100.00
28. $62,580.00
29. $60,060.00
30. $57,540.00
31. $55,020.00
32. $52,500.00
33. $49,980.00
34. $47,880.00
35. $45,780.00
36. $43,680.00
37. $41,580.00
38. $39,900.00
39. $38,220.00
40. $36,540.00
41. $34,860.00
42. $33,180.00
43. $31,500.00
44. $29,820.00
45. $28,140.00
46. $26,460.00
47. $24,780.00
48. $23,436.00
49. $22,260.00
50. $21,588.00
51. $21,084.00
52. $20,580.00
53. $20,244.00
54. $19,908.00
55. $19,740.00
56. $19,572.00
57. $19,404.00
58. $19,236.00
59. $19,068.00
60. $18,900.00
61. $18,732.00
62. $18,564.00
63. $18,396.00
64. $18,228.00
65. $18,060.00
2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Field
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign
Alford, Ryan +
Barjon, Paul
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blixt, Jonas
Block, Michael #
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Burns, Sam
Byrd, Jonathan *
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Drewitt, Brett
du Toit, Jared *
Dufner, Jason +
Eckroat, Austin +
Finau, Tony
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Gooch, Talor
Grant, Brent *
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hardy, Nick
Herman, Jim
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Kamaiu
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kohles, Ben
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Leishman, Marc
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCumber, Tyler
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Mickelson, Phil
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor +
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Mu oz, Sebasti n
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noh, Seung-Yul
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Sear, Max *
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum +
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin +
Zalatoris, Will
Alternates:
Hubbard, Mark
Knous, Jim
Hossler, Beau
Seiffert, Chase
Armour, Ryan
Kodaira, Satoshi
Taylor, Vaughn
Percy, Cameron
Hoag, Bo
Van Pelt, Bo