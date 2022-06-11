Skip to main content

Finau Shoots 62, Tied With McIlroy After Three Rounds at RBC Canadian Open

Justin Thomas, who shot 63 on Saturday, is two shots back of the leaders, who stand at 11-under par.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy is tied for the 54-hole lead with Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is tied for the 54-hole lead with Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open.

TORONTO — Tony Finau birdied the final hole Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a share of the RBC Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy.

“I didn’t finish the way I wanted to yesterday and I think all it did was kind of light a fire in my belly to get after it today,” Finau said. “That’s pretty much what I did. I made some birdies and I just played really clean golf. ”

McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

“I’m just happy to give myself a chance, be in the final group,” McIlroy said. “Once I saw, I think Tony had got to 10 or maybe 11, I think I was on like 8 or 9 at the time. I just said to myself, `Let’s just try to get yourself in the final group.’”

McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf’s fourth-oldest championship the last two years.

“I need to set myself a number and be super aggressive,” McIlroy said. “I know I’m going to have to make some birdies out there to win this thing tomorrow.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Finau had the best round of the week, eagling the par-5 ninth in a front-nine 29 and making four birdies and a bogey on the final nine. He won the FedEx Cup playoff opener last season at Riviera for his second PGA Tour victory.

“I knew I was playing well, but at any given moment on this golf course you can make a number,” Finau said. “So, there’s no reason to get ahead of myself. I just tried to stay in the moment as much as I could and put together a nice round all the way to the end.”

PGA champion Justin Thomas (63), Colonial winner Sam Burns (65), Wyndham Clark (68) and Alex Smalley (67) were 9 under.

Thomas eagled the par-5 15th.

“It was very — it was easy,” Thomas said. “I mean I just, I played really solid. I didn’t do anything great. I just didn’t do anything bad. ... I took advantage of some of the opportunities when I had them there in kind of the middle of the course and just stayed patient and waited for my run.”

Clark led after each of the first two rounds.

“I got off to a little bit of a slow start.” Clark said. “I was nervous, a lot of people out here, hadn’t been in contention in a little while. But then I calmed down and I really felt good about my game.”

Nick Taylor was the top Canadian at 5 under after a 67.

Tags
terms:
Rory McIlroyTony FinauJustin ThomasRBC Canadian Open

mcilroy canada
News

Finau Shoots 62, Tied With McIlroy After Three Rounds at RBC Canadian Open

By Mike Purkey18 seconds ago
Phil Mickelson-Saturday-LIV
News

LIV Golf’s First Event is Complete, and Future of Pro Golf Has Never Seemed More Uncertain

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Individual winner Charl Schwartzel walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis, who also won the team competition.
News

LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field in London

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Charl Schwartzel, LIV Golf Final Round
News

Final Leaderboard: Schwartzel Goes Wire-to-Wire to Win LIV Golf Opener in London

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Individual winner Charl Schwartzel walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis, who also won the team competition.
News

Schwartzel Hangs on to Win First LIV Golf Invitational, $4 Million First Prize

By Bob Harig2 hours ago
johnson:norman day one
News

Greg Norman Says of LIV Golf: 'We're Not Going Anywhere'

By Bob Harig3 hours ago
Patrick Reed
News

Former Masters Champ Patrick Reed Joins LIV Golf

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
Dustin Johnson tees off in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event.
News

LIV Golf Day 3 Live Updates: Schwartzel Closes Out One-Shot Victory

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
wyndham-clark
News

Clark Leads Heading Into Weekend at St. Georges

By Associated Press17 hours ago