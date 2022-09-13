2022 Fortinet Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season—and a final wraparound schedule—begins at Silverado Resort and Spa's North Course in Napa, California.

Did you miss PGA Tour golf? After a two-week "offseason," the Tour is back for the opening event of the 2022-23 season, the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

This is the first of 43 tournament weeks on the PGA Tour schedule, concluding at the Tour Championship next August. After next week's Presidents Cup, the Tour will resume play every week until Thanksgiving.

In 2024, the PGA Tour will begin a January-to-August schedule for its FedEx Cup points events; fall events such as the Fortinet will still be played but as part of a different structure for players.

Defending champion Max Homa is one of four players in this week's field who competed at last month's Tour Championship.

Purse

The Fortinet Championship has a purse of $8 million with $1,440,000 going to the winner.

Payouts

1. $1,440,000

2. $872,000

3. $552,000

4. $392,000

5. $328,000

Final payouts will be updated after Sunday's final round.

Full Field

156 players

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Augenstein, John +

Baddeley, Aaron *

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob +

Buckley, Hayden

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin +

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

de Borba, Scott #

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris +

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon +

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley +

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Kang, Sung +

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Alex *

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lowe, Taylor *

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul *

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Núñez, Augusto

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan +

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion