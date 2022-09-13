Skip to main content

2022 Fortinet Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season—and a final wraparound schedule—begins at Silverado Resort and Spa's North Course in Napa, California.

Did you miss PGA Tour golf? After a two-week "offseason," the Tour is back for the opening event of the 2022-23 season, the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

This is the first of 43 tournament weeks on the PGA Tour schedule, concluding at the Tour Championship next August. After next week's Presidents Cup, the Tour will resume play every week until Thanksgiving.

In 2024, the PGA Tour will begin a January-to-August schedule for its FedEx Cup points events; fall events such as the Fortinet will still be played but as part of a different structure for players.  

Defending champion Max Homa is one of four players in this week's field who competed at last month's Tour Championship.

Purse

The Fortinet Championship has a purse of $8 million with $1,440,000 going to the winner.

Payouts

1. $1,440,000
2. $872,000
3. $552,000
4. $392,000
5. $328,000

Final payouts will be updated after Sunday's final round.

Full Field

156 players

Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Augenstein, John +
Baddeley, Aaron *
Barnes, Erik
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob +
Buckley, Hayden
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin +
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
de Borba, Scott #
Detry, Thomas
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris +
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon +
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harrington, Scott
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley +
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Kang, Sung +
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Alex *
Lee, Danny
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lowe, Taylor *
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, Seung-Yul *
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Núñez, Augusto
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Stevens, Sam
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tway, Kevin
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan +
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl

* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion  

2022 Fortinet Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff

