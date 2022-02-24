Skip to main content

2022 Honda Classic: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

Matt Jones defends his title at PGA National and will compete for the $1.44 million first prize from the purse of $8 million

Matt Jones began last year's Honda Classic with a first-round 61 and went on to win the tournament by five shots.

Play begins Thursday at the Honda Classic, contested at the Champion Course at PGA National Resort and Spa with its famed "Bear Trap" — holes 15-17. Matt Jones is the defending champion and will be playing for the first prize of $1.44 million out of an $8 million purse.

2022 Honda Classic Field

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Barjon, Paul 

Berger, Daniel 

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 

Bryan, Wesley 

Buckley, Hayden 

Burgoon, Bronson 

Cink, Stewart 

Compton, Erik + 

Contini, Martin * 

Cook, Austin 

Creel, Joshua 

Donald, Luke 

Drewitt, Brett 

Dufner, Jason + 

Fleetwood, Tommy 

Fowler, Rickie 

Frittelli, Dylan 

Garnett, Brice 

Gay, Brian 

Ghim, Doug 

Gligic, Michael 

Glover, Lucas 

Gómez, Fabián * 

Haas, Bill 

Hagy, Brandon 

Hardy, Nick 

Harman, Brian 

Harrington, Padraig + 

Herbert, Lucas 

Herman, Jim 

Hickok, Kramer 

Higgo, Garrick 

Higgs, Harry 

Hodges, Lee 

Hojgaard, Nicolai + 

Horschel, Billy 

Hossler, Beau 

Howell III, Charles 

Hubbard, Mark 

Hughes, Mackenzie 

Huh, John 

Im, Sungjae 

Jaeger, Stephan 

Johnson, Zach 

Jones, Matt 

Kang, Sung 

Kaymer, Martin + 

Kirk, Chris 

Kitayama, Kurt 

Knous, Jim 

Knox, Russell 

Kodaira, Satoshi 

Koepka, Brooks 

Koepka, Chase + 

Kohles, Ben 

Kozan, Andrew + 

Kraft, Kelly 

Lahiri, Anirban

Lamb, Rick *

Lashley, Nate 

Lebioda, Hank 

Lee, K.H. 

Lipsky, David 

Lower, Justin 

Lowry, Shane 

McCarthy, Denny 

McCumber, Tyler 

McGirt, William 

McGreevy, Max 

Mitchell, Keith 

Moore, Taylor 

Morin, Alan # 

Mullinax, Trey 

Murray, Grayson 

NeSmith, Matthew 

Niemann, Joaquin 

Noh, Seung-Yul 

Noren, Alex 

Novak, Andrew 

Oosthuizen, Louis 

Palmer, Ryan 

Pan, C.T. 

Pendrith, Taylor 

Pereira, Mito 

Poston, J.T. 

Poulter, Ian 

Rai, Aaron 

Ramey, Chad 

Redman, Doc 

Reed, Patrick 

Reeves, Seth 

Riley, Davis 

Rodgers, Patrick 

Ryder, Sam 

Sabbatini, Rory 

Schenk, Adam 

Schwab, Matthias 

Schwartzel, Charl 

Seiffert, Chase 

Sigg, Greyson 

Skinns, David 

Sloan, Roger 

Smalley, Alex 

Smotherman, Austin 

Spaun, J.J. 

Stanley, Kyle 

Steele, Brendan 

Stenson, Henrik 

Stevens, Sam * 

Straka, Sepp 

Streb, Robert 

Streelman, Kevin 

Stroud, Chris 

Stuard, Brian 

Svensson, Adam 

Swafford, Hudson 

Tarren, Callum 

Taylor, Nick 

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis 

Thompson, Michael 

Todd, Brendon 

Trainer, Martin 

Tway, Kevin 

Uihlein, Peter 

van der Walt, Dawie 

Vegas, Jhonattan 

Villegas, Camilo 

Walker, Jimmy 

Watney, Nick 

Werenski, Richy 

Westmoreland, Kyle + 

Westwood, Lee 

Whaley, Vince 

Willett, Danny 

Wise, Aaron 

Wolfe, Jared 

Wolff, Matthew 

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon 

Wu, Dylan 

Young, Cameron

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion 

