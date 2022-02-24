2022 Honda Classic: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field
Play begins Thursday at the Honda Classic, contested at the Champion Course at PGA National Resort and Spa with its famed "Bear Trap" — holes 15-17. Matt Jones is the defending champion and will be playing for the first prize of $1.44 million out of an $8 million purse.
2022 Honda Classic Field
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Barjon, Paul
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Burgoon, Bronson
Cink, Stewart
Compton, Erik +
Contini, Martin *
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Dufner, Jason +
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gómez, Fabián *
Haas, Bill
Hagy, Brandon
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Padraig +
Herbert, Lucas
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hojgaard, Nicolai +
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kaymer, Martin +
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Koepka, Brooks
Koepka, Chase +
Kohles, Ben
Kozan, Andrew +
Kraft, Kelly
Lahiri, Anirban
Lamb, Rick *
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Morin, Alan #
Mullinax, Trey
Murray, Grayson
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noh, Seung-Yul
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Oosthuizen, Louis
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Schwartzel, Charl
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Stenson, Henrik
Stevens, Sam *
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle +
Westwood, Lee
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wolfe, Jared
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion