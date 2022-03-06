Skip to main content

Jin Young Ko Takes Three-Month Break, Wins HSBC Women's World Championship

World No. 1 sets LPGA Tour records in Singapore with 15 consecutive rounds in the 60s, 30 subpar rounds in a row.
Jin Young Ko wins the HSBC Women's World Championship by two shots Sunday in Singapore.

Jin Young Ko wins the HSBC Women's World Championship by two shots Sunday in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.

Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).

Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.

“I am just proud of myself to record 60s, 15 rounds like straight. So I’m so happy,” said Ko. “I feel amazing right now.”

Jeongeun Lee6 was tied with Ko on the 18th but had a double-bogey 6 to finish with a 69 and tied for fourth with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (67).

Three players were tied for sixth, four strokes behind Ko — Australian Hannah Green (66), Canadian Brooke Henderson (67) and Amy Yang of South Korea, who shot 68.

jin young ko
News

Jin Young Ko Takes Three-Month Break, Wins HSBC Women's World Championship

By Associated Press16 seconds ago
mcilroy api
News

Rory McIlroy Says Bay Hill Was on 'Knife Edge' At Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Alex Miceli17 hours ago
horschel api
News

Billy Horschel, Talor Gooch Share Lead on Brutal Day at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Associated Press19 hours ago
News

Max Homa's Ace at Arnold Palmer Invitational Heard, Not Seen

By Gary Van Sickle20 hours ago
News

Max Homa Makes Hole-In-One at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Morning Read Staff20 hours ago
mickelson saudi black
News

Media, Fans Speculate Whether Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Will Be At The Masters

By Alex MiceliMar 5, 2022
Viktor-Hovland
News

Viktor Hovland Leads Rory McIlroy by Two Shots at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Associated PressMar 4, 2022
palmer with every
News

Arnold Palmer Was Great Long After His Golf Skills Had Diminished

By John HawkinsMar 4, 2022
ViktorHovland_USATSI_APIR22022
News

Viktor Hovland, the Pride of Norway, Continues to Smile His Way Right Into Golf's Elite Class

By Gary Van SickleMar 4, 2022