Jon Rahm Takes Two-Shot Lead Into Final Round of Mexico Open

Rahm, the No. 2 player in the world, hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2021 U.S. Open and is Sunday's odds-on favorite to take the title in Puerto Vallarta.

Jon Rahm shot 3-under 68 in Saturday's third round of the Mexico Open, and has a two-shot lead over Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama. Erich Schlegel, USA Today

Jon Rahm is not only the biggest star at the Mexico Open, he’s the only star. As a result, anything less than a victory for the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking would be a major disappointment.

In fact, Rahm hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. So, while his two-shot lead after 54 holes of the Mexico Open isn’t surprising, there’s still a little heat on the Spaniard to close things out Sunday afternoon in Puerto Vallarta.

The 27-year-old Rahm was asked what he looked most forward to in the final round and he replied, “Enjoying a Sunday in the lead. It's been a little bit of a while. The crowd loves me so far, I can tell. You know, they want me to win, so hopefully I can do it for them.”

Rahm opened the tournament with a 7-under 64 at Vidanta Vallarta and has held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds. He posted a 3-under 68 on Saturday, good for a 15-under-par total of 198, and spent some time during the third round looking up at Cameron Champ, who held the lead for a few holes on the back nine.

However, bogeys by Champ on Nos. 15 and 16 combined with birdies by Rahm on two par-fives – the 14th and 18th – put Rahm in lead by two.

“That (putt) on 18 was the first one outside 10 feet I saw roll in,” Rahm said. “If I can just keep that going and make putts like I did the first two days, I think tomorrow I'll give myself a really good chance.”

The long-hitting Champ shot 67 on Saturday and shares second place with Kurt Kitayama at 13-under par. Champ has won three times on the PGA Tour – once in each of the last three seasons – the last coming in the 2021 3M Open.

“I'm in great spirits in the head, in life,” said the 26-year-old Champ. “So, tomorrow, like I said, I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing. I feel like I haven't had everything there. My iron game, you know, I've hit a few shaky shots, but I've just been able to get around and score, putt and chip well. Tomorrow, like I said, this place, I love it here, it suits me well.”

Kitayama, who has plied his trade on the DP World Tour with two victories, is in his first full year on the PGA Tour and finished third at the Honda Classic. Kitayama shot 5-under 66 in the third round in Mexico.

Nate Lashley, who shot the round of the day on Saturday with a 7-under 64, shares fourth at 12 under with Patrick Rodgers (66) and Davis Riley (67).