'Oh, no!' Jordan Spieth Misses 18-inch Putt at the 18th at Harbour Town

Spieth, on the first page of the leaderboard Saturday at the RBC Heritage, three-putts from short range, prompting CBS' Jim Nantz to issue an exclamation.

Jordan Spieth, who is normally one of the PGA Tour's best putters, shocked the gallery, the television viewing audience and most of all, shocked himself on the 18th green Saturday afternoon at the RBC Heritage.

Spieth was a 9-under par and had about a 6-foot birdie putt that would have moved him to within one shot of the clubhouse leader, Harold Varner III. Spieth missed the putt and it ran 18 inches past the hole. He stepped in to attempt to clean up the par and the putt horseshoed out of the hole, prompting an exclamation of, "Oh, no!" from Jim Nantz of CBS.

Spieth finished the third round with a 3-under 68 and a 54-hole total of 8-under 205.

