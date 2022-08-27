Skip to main content

Korean Rookies Hye-Jin Choi, Narin An Tied at Canadian Pacific Women's Open

Choi shoots 66, An posts 68 to share the 54-hole lead at 16-under at the LPGA Tour event in Ottawa.
Hye-Jin Choi's 66 puts her in a share of the lead with Narin An at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.

Hye-Jin Choi's 66 puts her in a share of the lead with Narin An at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. An had a 68.

In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa was a stroke back after a 67.

Third-ranked Nelly Korda (68) and Sarah Schmelzel (66) were 14 under. Korda is coming off her first victory of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour, where she rallied from seven shots back against sister Jessica.

Maddie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 69 to get to 9 under.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was tied for 60th at 3 under after a 73.

hye jin choi canada
News

Korean Rookies Hye-Jin Choi, Narin An Tied at Canadian Pacific Women's Open

By Associated Press
Honda Classic Sign
News

'We're In a Tough Spot:' Some Tournaments Face New Challenge After PGA Tour Launches Upcoming Schedule Changes

By Bob Harig
Cam Smith of Australia kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 2022 British Open.
News

British Open Winner Cam Smith, Harold Varner III Among Six PGA Tour Players Leaving for LIV Golf

By Bob Harig
Greg-Norman-Wednesday
News

LIV Golf Added to Antitrust Suit Against PGA Tour; Two More Players Drop Out

By Bob Harig
Xander-Schauffele
News

Not Over Yet: Xander Schauffele Cuts Scottie Scheffler's Lead to Two Shots at East Lake

By Associated Press
Kalea Premier
Gear

Kalea Premier Clubs Are 'TaylorMade' for Wide Range of Women Golfers

By Mike Purkey
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: Debating a 'New' PGA Tour, TV Filler and the Big Lawsuit

By Morning Read Staff
Patrick Cantlay wins the 2022 BMW Championship with Titleist gear and in Hugo BOSS apparel.
Shop

Winner's Gear: Patrick Cantlay Claims 2022 BMW Championship Like a (Hugo) Boss

By Morning Read Staff
Scottie Scheffler watches a chip shot in the first round of the 2022 Tour Championship.
News

Scottie Scheffler Extends Lead He Was Handed at the Start of the Tour Championship

By Gary Van Sickle