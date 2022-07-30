Skip to main content

Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier Share Lead at Trust Women's Scottish Open

France's Boutier shot 5-under 67 in third round at Dundonald Links to catch Ko going into Sunday's final round.
Lydia Ko birdied the 18th hole to shoot 1-under 71 in the third round of the Trust Women's Scottish Open to tie for the 54-hole lead with Celine Boutier.

IRVINE, Scotland — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Trust Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.

France’s Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at the par-72 Dundonald Links on the Ayrshire coast. Both players are at 15-under par 201 going into Sunday's final round.

Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to a tie for third place alongside Germany’s Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O’Toole at 4 under.

